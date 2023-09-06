“It’s kind of a blank slate for me” – Defending champion Ally Ewing looking for fresh start at Kroger Queen City Championship 2023

Ally Ewing, the defending champion at the Kroger Queen City Championship, views this year's tournament as an opportunity for a fresh start. Ewing, who won the championship last year, wants to approach the tournament with a fresh mindset.

The 30-year-old golfer from Mississippi secured her third career LPGA Tour victory at last year's inaugural Queen City Championship. Her remarkable performance included shooting a 31 on the back nine.

In 2023, she returns to defend her title against a strong field that consists of several major champions. The list includes Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Hinako Shibuno, and Ashleigh Buhai.

Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference, Ewing stressed the importance of approaching this year's event with a fresh mindset and said:

"This year is a completely new year. While I have good memories, if I compare last year it'll only hinder my performance. It's kind of a blank slate for me."

Recalling the excitement of her victory last year, Ally Ewing mentioned the surprise celebration with her husband, Charlie, after her winning putt. However, she understands that each year brings its own set of challenges and opportunities.

"I'll lean on those memories as good things, but I'm not going to put any, like, high expectations or just set the standard at winning. I'm going to show up and try to start out with two really consistent rounds and, hopefully, play two more over the weekend if given the opportunity," she said.

"Being in this position before, the worst thing you can do is kind of lean on your expectations for last year."

Ewing's win at Kenwood in 2022 marked a turning point in her career.

Before the tournament, she missed the cut at two events and finished outside the top 30 in three others. However, after her Queen City Championship win, her performance significantly improved, and she managed a few top-20 and top-10 finishes.

In 2023, Ally Ewing has continued her strong play, achieving four top-10 finishes and climbing to No. 33 in the Rolex and CME Rankings. She also earned a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup team as the captain's pick.

Ally Ewing's odds for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship

Ally Ewing's odds for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship are set at +2000. This golf tournament will take place at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, from September 7 to September 9.

Ewing has a track record of strong performances, with 10 rounds below par in her recent 18 rounds and three bogey-free rounds. Over the past year, she participated in 20 tournaments, earning $1.2 million and securing one victory.

The Kenwood Country Club course, where Ewing won in 2022, measures 6,515 yards, slightly shorter than the average Tour course length of 7,009 yards. Recent scoring trends suggest an advantage for the defending champion.

In her previous event at the Portland Classic, Ewing excelled on par-3 and par-5 holes. She will be looking to make her mark once again at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.