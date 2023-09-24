Charley Hull refutes Suzann Pettersen’s ‘not injured’ claims as she confirms she’s dealing with neck pain

Charley Hull was seen using a kinesiology tape on the back of her neck at the 2023 Solheim Cup. Team Europe's captain Suzann Pettersen cleared that the 27-year-old is absolutely fine and "not injured".

However, while speaking to Golf Channel's Amy Rogers, the 27-year-old golfer shared she is facing some back pain and playing through the pain.

"I actually picked up my tour bag last week and that kind of started it and then I've done it from sleeping as well on the plane over here. It's been pretty sore, I'm not gonna lie. I've kind of had to change my swing a little bit to kind of turn through it," Hull said.

Charley Hull shared that she had been playing with 70-80 percent fitness and is in constant pain. She also shared that she would be taking a week off after the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Later on, she will be seen at the Volunteers of America Classic in the first week of October in hopes of defending her title.

How has Charley Hull performed so far in the 2023 Solheim Cup?

The two-time LPGA Tour winner had the sixth appearance in the prestigious biennial event, which is being held in Spain. She had played two matches so far and won one of them.

Below are the results of Charley Hull in the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Day 1 Foursome match - Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs. Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 4

Day 2 Fourball match - Charley Hull and Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 4 & 3

Hull will be seen playing a single match against Danielle Kang on the final day of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain.

How has Charley Hull's 2023 LPGA Tour season been so far?

The 27-year-old Englishwoman has played 15 tournaments so far on the Tour. Although she missed a cut in four of them, she had multiple runner-up finishes this season.

Before the 2023 Solheim Cup, she was seen playing at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where she lost to Minjee Lee in a playoff.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Charley Hull in the 2023 LPGA Tour season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - T2

Honda LPGA Thailand - T23

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain - T7

DIO Implant LA Open - T18

The Chevron Championship - Missed the Cut

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - T17

Mizuho Americas Open - T21

Meijer LPGA Classic - Missed the Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

U.S. Women's Open - T2

The Amundi Evian Championship - Missed the Cut

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T35

AIG Women's Open - 2

Portland Classic - T26

Kroger Queen City Championship - 2

Charley Hull has accumulated a whopping $2,292,687 playing on the LPGA Tour.