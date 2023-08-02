Top 5 sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour is ready for its grand finale event of the 2022-23 season. North Carolina will be hosting the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which has a prize purse of $7.6 million and will commence on Thursday, August 3.

Although, the newly released power rankings by the American Golf Circuit have J.T. Poston and Russel Henley leading the list. However, there are some last-minute bloomers lists too, also referred to as sleeper picks.

Who are the top-5 sleeper picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

#5 Taylor Pendrith (+138 = Top 40)

The 32-year-old Canadian professional golfer is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour. He is currently ranked 114th on the FedEx Cup rankings and is probably out of the race for playoffs.

However, he can pull out some incredible performances to finish on the top podium for the first time in his career.

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 (via Getty Images)

Interestingly, he has made 27 starts this season and finished in the top 30 six times. His outing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, where he finished T14, was praised by many.

#4 Kevin Yu (+130 = Top 40)

The 94th-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings could be a last-minute bloomer to perform at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

He has been hoping for a win at the PGA Tour and it would be even better if it comes at Sedgefield Country Club as that can only get him into the post-season playoffs scheduled this August.

He has five top-25 finishes in the 15 tournaments he played this season. His recent T6 finish at the 2023 John Deere Classic is an indication that the 24-year-old golfer can probably win a tournament sooner or later on the Tour.

#3 Justin Suh (+138 = Top 40)

Former number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking has not had much success on the PGA Tour as a professional. In the 28 starts this season, Suh just had two top-10 finishes.

However, he still hangs on 77th position in the FedEx Cup rankings and would look for a better performance at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

#2 David Lingmerth (+260 = Top 40)

The 36-year-old Swedish professional golfer is shy of a PGA Tour title since last winning the Memorial Tournament back in 2015.

He has played just 10 tournaments this season and has missed the cut in seven of them.

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament 2023 (via Getty Images)

However, Lingermerth stands in the 74th position in the FedEx Cup rankings. He would require a top finish to qualify for the post-season playoffs.

#1 Garrick Higgo (+320 = Top 20)

The 24-year-old South African professional golfer currently stands in the 72nd position in the FedEx Cup rankings.

In the 2022-23 season, he just had one top-10 finish, however, in his last 10 starts, he cumulated a total of five top-30 finishes, with the best coming at 3M Open 2023.

Garrick Higgo would be looking for a top finish in the 2023 Wyndham Championship to become the top-ranked South African golfer on the PGA Tour.