What is inside Lee Hodges’ bag? 2023 3M Open winner’s WITB explored

The 2023 3M Open saw a 28-year-old American golfer Lee Hodges showcase his dominance to win his first PGA Tour title. He defeated runner-ups Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman, and J.T. Poston by a huge margin of seven strokes.

To win in such a dominating manner, Hodges used few top-class equipments. To dig, we found what was in his bag at TPC Twin Cities. Below are the names of the equipments:

Driver - 8 degrees Titleist TSR2 with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution 6 TX shaft

8 degrees Titleist TSR2 with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution 6 TX shaft Fairway Wood - 15 degrees Titleist TSR3 with UST Mamiya LIN-Q Red M40X 8F5 X shaft

15 degrees Titleist TSR3 with UST Mamiya LIN-Q Red M40X 8F5 X shaft Hybrid - 21 degrees Titleist TSR3 with KBS Tour 95 prototype Hybrid X shaft

21 degrees Titleist TSR3 with KBS Tour 95 prototype Hybrid X shaft Irons - Titleist T100 (4-6), 620 CB (7-9), KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts

Titleist T100 (4-6), 620 CB (7-9), KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts Wedges - Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 and 52 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (56 and 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 Wedge 125 S shafts

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46 and 52 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X (56 and 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 Wedge 125 S shafts Putter - Scotty Cameron GOLO 6 tour prototype

Scotty Cameron GOLO 6 tour prototype Ball - Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1 Grips - Golf Pride MCC

After playing in 64 events on the tour, Lee Hodges clinched his first-ever PGA Tour title in his 65th start. After the victory, the Huntsville native expressed his thoughts in the post-round interview, saying:

"Elated....It's just a dream week, the whole thing. I mean, I played -- honestly, from Monday to Sunday I played really good golf, even in practice rounds."

Analyzing Lee Hodges' performance at the 2023 3M Open

The 28-year-old American showed his dominance from his first shot at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. He shot three consecutive birdies and finished with five more to take his total to 8 under 63 in the first round.

Lee Hodges at TPC Twin Cities playing in the 2023 3M Open - Final Round (via Getty Images)

When he teed up on Friday, he follwed his skillsets to finsih with 7 under 64 with the help of multiple pars and six birdies. He led the table with -15 score and had a margin of four strokes against then-second-ranked Tyler Duncan.

On Saturday, Lee Hodges carded a round of 5 under 66 with the help of seven birdies and two bogeys. His sheer dominacne was the result that took him to final day 5 stroke lead, which eventually grew up to 7 stroke lead aftrer the end of the tournament.

In the last round on Sunday, Hodges shot two eagles, three birdies and bogeys each to settle with a score of 4 under 67. He had an aggregate total score of 24 under 260, which won him the 2023 3M Open.

The TPC Twin Cities event won Lee Hodges a whopping sum of $1.4 millions. He also earned 500 FedEx Cup points and 39.28 points in the Official World Golf Rankings to jump to his career-best 54th rank.