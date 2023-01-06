List of all GTA Online First Dose missions that give 2x rewards till January 11

There are six First Dose missions that GTA Online users can do to earn 2x money and RP until January 11, 2023. If a player hasn't started them yet, they can begin their first job by getting a call from Ron and then meeting him in Sandy Shores. Every mission thereafter will appear as a yellow 'D' on the map.

Gamers who have already completed them can access them like other Contact Missions in the pause menu. It doesn't matter which ones you do since all six First Dose missions give players 2x money and RP this week. You can farm the same one over and over if you'd like.

All First Dose missions in GTA Online for 2x money and RP

From January 5-11, 2023, GTA Online players can get 2x money and RP on all First Dose missions. This bonus will stack with the 1.5x multiplier that GTA+ members get for doing these missions, which makes these jobs give players triple the cash and RP they'd usually get otherwise.

Here is a full list of all these missions in GTA Online, all of which have "First Dose" in the title, followed by a number and the following names:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Fatal Incursion

Uncontrolled Substance

Make War not Love

Off the Rails

To the Troupe

The first job on this list essentially involves defending the Fooligans from some Lost MC members. Players have the high ground here, making this part of the mission pretty easy to complete. After that part, they just need to get Dax's stolen Journey, pick up Dax, and drive to The Freakshop.

Note: Completing this mission unlocks Fooligan Jobs.

Designated Driver

The next one on the list involves a botched delivery of a Truck, this part is guaranteed to fail every time. After the supplies get blown up, Dax will want players to go to a Lost MC Clubhouse, then take their plans from it.

Fatal Incursion

Fatal Incursion is harder than the other First Dose missions because the meth is in ten different locations, and they're not marked for the player. The meth packages will be glowing, but they're always in the same locations, making video guides like the above one a simple solution for those who get stuck.

The end of Fatal Incursion involves GTA Online players stealing a Dodo and delivering it to The Freakshop. Just be careful not to crash it, as the plane can easily get blown up that way.

Not an ideal mission to repeat for 2x money and RP.

Uncontrolled Substance

This bizarre acid trip essentially involves GTA Online players hallucinating about random stuff. It's easy to complete while also being fun to do, making it a good First Dose mission to farm for the 2x rewards.

Make War not Love

This job is nothing too exciting to discuss since it's just going from one camp to another while destroying lab equipment and delivery vans along the way. The only notable thing to mention is that players should blow up a Valkyrie at the end of Make War not Love, which should be easy for most since the Homing Launcher is a thing.

Off the Rails

The final First Dose mission in GTA Online is Off the Rails. Players must go to the Humane Labs to get some intel, look for some chemicals, and then force a train to derail. From there, they break open some parts of the train's cargo to get chemicals and steal the Brickade 6x6.

Completing this mission unlocks the Acid Lab business for players since they get the Brickade 6x6 for free. If you fail any part of this First Dose mission, you can always use the Quick Restart feature to try again.

