The Gun Van is one of the most recent additions to GTA Online, and fans love it. While it is essentially a weapon shop providing players with new and unique combat equipment, Rockstar Games includes the business as a mobile unit that moves around the map daily. The gaming studio described this agility as follows:

"Due to this gray-market status, the Speedo must move regularly to avoid attracting too much attention."

This causes the Gun Van to disappear from its previous location and spawn in a new area out of everyone’s sight.

While GTA+ members can easily locate the store on their map by looking at the markers, it is hidden for normal players, and they must first locate it before engaging in any trades. This article describes how to spawn the Gun Van and where it can be found today.

The Gun Van can be found in La Mesa today in GTA Online

On January 20, 2023, the Gun Van can be found behind the La Mesa Auto Shop, near Popular Street in East Los Santos. It is the most expensive Auto Shop business in GTA Online, and those who own it can easily find the Gun Van if they come across the establishment.

It is situated beneath the Del Perro Freeway flyover, between Popular Street and the Los Santos Main River. While the location is the same for everyone, the shop will not spawn until you come near it.

Rockstar Games designed the Gun Van only to spawn when the player is within a radius of 400 meters of its location. Once you're close enough, it will appear on the main and mini-maps, and a prompt will appear in the top-left corner of the players' screens.

GTA Online players can also use the interactive map above to remember its exact location. The map updates the Gun Van's location daily, and players can return to check the location beforehand.

How to access the weapons in the Gun Van?

While the mobile unit appears closed from a distance, the van's back doors will open as you approach it, revealing the unnamed Gun Van Seller and all of the offerings. To access its catalog, stand in front of the seller and press the left button on the controller's D-pad or the 'E' button on the keyboard.

The store specializes in three types of combat equipment in GTA Online. Players can purchase weapons, projectiles, and body armor directly from the Gun Van at lower prices than Ammu-Nation Stores or any other armory.

GTA Online Gun Van items from January 19-25, 2023

While the Gun Van changes its location daily in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games also changes its catalog every week. The store was released on January 12, 2023, and with the weekly update on January 19, 2023, it was updated with new items. They are as follows:

Railgun

Heavy Rifle (25% off)

Heavy Revolver

Pump Shotgun

Advanced Rifle

Up-n-Atomizer (40% off for GTA+ Members)

Baseball Bat

Knife

Knuckle Duster

Molotovs

Pipe Bombs

Tear Gas

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The newly added Railgun and Molotov Cocktails are still available in the Gun Van, and players should grab them before they disappear.

