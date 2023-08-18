Here are all the facts about the vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss

There have been many studies on the vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss. Pandemic-related causes of hair loss aren't lost on those who suffered from them and continue to do so post-COVID. However, the erosion of vitamins and nutrients from our systems that causes hair damage at the follicular level is one of the main culprits. Such deficiencies are often the consequences of a diet that doesn’t contain the amounts of macro and micronutrients required by the body.

Nutrients such as vitamin D, iron, and biotin are crucial for the growth and maintenance of your hair. A deficiency of such nutrients can cause a range of hair complications, such as premature graying, alopecia, severe hair fall, and other issues.

The point to be remembered here is that the deficiencies that cause hair loss can be tricky to find. This is because factors such as lifestyle patterns, stress, and hormonal changes might overshadow a significant deficiency in the system.

Vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss: Exploring facts about Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can cause severe hair loss (Image via iStockphotos via Pexels)

Vitamin D is known to boost the immune system and is responsible for skin and bone health. However, the lesser-known fact about this vital nutrient is that it is also responsible for the regeneration of hair follicles, hence playing an essential role in hair growth. D vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss goes mostly unsuspected in most cases.

The deficiency of Vitamin D is crucially linked with hair loss, especially in those with pre-existing conditions such as telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, and androgenic alopecia. A deficiency of Vitamin D can also cause the hair follicles to go into a resting phase that may bring about thinning of the hair and hair loss.

It has been found that vitamin D supplementation can effectively help in the restoration of hair in patients with such conditions. A deficiency of vitamin D can lead to substantial damage to the immune system, which can cause the emergence of many diseases.

Lack of vitamin D can cause autoimmune hair disorders and bone complications

Vitamin D and hair loss are connected by an immunity link that compromises health and hair alike. Alopecia areata is one such autoimmune disease that develops when certain factors in the body end up attacking the hair follicles. This prevents hair growth, causing eventual baldness.

A deficiency of vitamin D can also bring about the following conditions:

fatigue,

mood swings,

high blood pressure,

muscle weakness, and

chronic pain.

Apart from this, a deficiency of vitamin D can also lead to a weakening of the bones since it is a key factor for bone growth. Weakened bones get brittle quickly and can easily sustain fractures as a result.

To ensure that you are getting sufficient quantities of this nutrient, include foods such as avocado, nuts, and chia seeds in your diet. It is also necessary to get enough sunlight for the formation of vitamin D levels in the body. It is recommended for those with vitamin D deficiency to take supplements of this nutrient, but only after a physician’s opinion. It is also advisable for you to check if any of your medications are draining you of the nutrient.

Iron deficiency can cause hair loss as well

Iron is required for oxygenated blood to reach the hair follicles (Image via Pexels)

Iron is needed to produce hemoglobin and is responsible for the oxygenation of the blood reaching the hair follicles. This is what leads to the regeneration of the cells in our follicles, which ultimately leads to hair growth.

If there is a deficiency of iron, the body fails to produce the hemoglobin it requires, causing stunted hair growth and eventual baldness. A deficiency of iron can cause typically patterned hair loss in men and women. It can cause hair loss in the pattern of genetic baldness.

However, the hopeful aspect of it is that hair loss related to a deficiency of iron is not permanent. This can be treated by taking iron supplements to replenish any loss of the nutrient and making the required changes in one's dietary habits.

A deficiency of biotin can lead to chronic hair loss

Biotin is one nutrient that can maintain healthy hair growth (Image via Pexels)

The most common nutrient associated with hair fall complications is biotin. Many studies have shown people to benefit from biotin supplements in the event of chronic hair loss. Apart from your hair shafts, biotin also helps keep your nails from becoming brittle.

The nutrient is present in a well-balanced diet, so a deficiency is, for the most part, caused by genetics. A biotin deficiency could also be caused by smoking or taking certain antibiotics.

Biotin supplements can be easily obtained in the form of typical medication or gummies. This helps nourish the scalp and promote the healthy growth of hair.

Among other deficiencies that cause hair loss, the lack of vitamins B12 and E can lead to severe damage to the scalp and hair follicles. Additionally, the C vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss could be tough to trace in many cases. Minerals and nutrients such as zinc, folic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids hold crucial importance in maintaining healthy hair growth. A vitamin deficiency that causes hair loss can be elusive to put a finger on.

Also, lifestyle patterns such as using too many chemical-based hair products and heat treatments could strip your hair of moisture, damaging the cells and hair shaft. Insufficient sleep is another huge factor behind hair loss.

Thus, in order to make sure that the nutrients in your body are correctly working towards giving you a healthy mane, be aware of your stress factors and way of life. It is only then that you can get the complete benefits of such nutrients and be able to actively combat any deficiency.