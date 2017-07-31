Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Delhi will hope their defence comes good against a strong Gujarat raiding department.

Dabang Delhi will be on a high after beating the Jaipur Pink Panthers by a comfortable margin of four points in their first outing and in the process created history by winning their first ever opening game across all seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Come August 1st, Dabang Delhi will take to the mat again albeit against an unfamiliar side, the Gujarat Fortunegiants who will look to swing fortunes towards their side in their debut game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Against a star-studded Panthers side, Rohit Baliyan drew first blood for Delhi with a two-point raid but was sent to the bench in his next raid which prompted the substitution of Iranian Abolfazl Maghsodlou into the game, which proved crucial for Delhi.

The tall raider used his reach to good effect and collect four raid points and along with skipper Meraj Sheykh, who top scored with seven points, the Iranian duo caused tension in the Panthers camp, amassing 11 points amongst themselves.

To make matters worse for Jaipur, Selvamani K limped off the court after his knee snapped which dented the Jaipur attack. Taking advantage of this, right-corner Nilesh Shinde applied himself superbly, collecting his first high-5 of the tournament.

Gujarat, on the other hand, will hope that skipper Sukesh Hegde hits his straps early along with Pawan Sehrawat and Ganesh Rajput, who will in all probability partner their skipper in the raiding department.

Picked as a priority pick for his spectacular show in PKL 3, Fazel Athrachali will be banked upon to stop his Iranian counterparts Meraj and Abolfazl from running away with the game and he will need the support of Manoj Kumar and Vikas Kale in the far right.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi prediction

Winning their opening bout would have done Delhi a lot of good and will certainly act as a major boost ahead of the match against Gujarat. The Iranian duo looked solid while the defence trio of Shinde, Hodage and Sunil worked well in unison.

Playing their first game of the season, Gujarat will have to find the right combination to upstage the high-flying Delhi outfit. While the raiding department looks just about right with the right mix of youth and experience, the defence looks slightly shaky with just Fazel a sure starter with a fixed position.

On the given day, we could expect another win for Delhi, albeit a close one. The magnitude of youth in both the teams promises an exciting battle ahead.

