8 Best vibrating foam rollers for recovery

An upgrade to the classic foam roller, vibrating foam rollers bring added functions that can help with body therapy and muscle recovery. Combining the traditional benefits of foam rolling, this high-tech tool brings added stimulation of vibrations, and in some cases heat, that can potentially deliver a more targeted and profound release from tension and discomfort.

Anyone prone to muscle fatigue and soreness after workouts can add vibrating massage rollers into their cool-down routine. Read on to find the best vibrating foam rollers that can help improve circulation, increase flexibility, reduce muscle soreness, and relieve pain before and after workouts.

Team Sportskeeda curated the 8 best vibrating foam rollers, which come in different sizes, surface textures, vibration settings, and battery life.

Hyperice Vyper 3

TheraGun Wave Roller

Vive Vibrating Foam Roller

TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus

Chirp Wheel Pro Vibrating Foam Roller

Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller

Fitindex Electric Foam Roller

Premvida Arrow Foam Roller

1) Hyperice Vyper 3 Vibrating Roller

Hyperice Vyper 3 (Image via Hyperice)

Claiming to be a “powerful vibrating massage” roller, this tool has three vibration speeds and two hours of battery life. Its contoured design is supposed to help avoid putting pressure on the spine and other sensitive areas of the body when foam rolling.

It has rubber bands on both ends of the 5.4 x 13-inch roller for added stability. It’s also TSA-approved, suitable for anyone looking for a vibrating foam roller they can carry on trips. If that’s not high-tech enough, there’s a Hyperice app that connects to the vibrating roller via Bluetooth for automated speed control.

Price: $199 (Hyperice)

2) Therabody Wave Vibrating Roller

Therabody Wave Roller (Image via Therabody)

A smart vibrating massage roller with a wave texture, this recovery tool claims to deliver the “most powerful, efficient full-body foam rolling,” according to the product's website. Its Bluetooth-enabled design connects to the Therabody app, where personalized recovery routines are available.

It has five customizable vibrations and can be used for three hours straight per charge. The 5.1 x 12-inch roller is made of hypoallergenic high-density foam with noise dampening.

Price: $149 (Therabody)

3) Vive Health Vibrating Foam Roller

Vive Health vibrating roller (Image via Vive Health)

The five vibration modes, including four intensity levels and one variable speed, can be used for pre- and post-workout routines. It has a 5.51 x 12.99-inch vibrating roller made with high-density foam, which is textured and has convenient controls placed on the side of the roller.

According to the product's website, the battery takes about 3.5 hours to charge, and the vibrating roller can be used at the highest intensity level for one hour afterward. It’s a lightweight option that comes with a drawstring bag for easy portability.

Price: $69.99 (Vive Health)

4) TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus

TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus has four vibration frequencies that can be used for recovery for up to two hours. Its multi-density GRID surface is supposed to channel blood and oxygen throughout the muscle while rolling. With a 3.5 x 12-inch vibrating massage roller, the smaller diameter design claims to deliver more targeted relief as it provides less surface area while rolling.

Price: $149.99 (TP Therapy)

5) Chirp Wheel Pro Vibrating Foam Roller

Chirp Wheel Pro (Image via Go Chirp)

The Chirp Wheel Pro vibrating foam roller is a hollow-designed vibrating massage roller. It has three different vibration settings and two hours of sustained battery life that can be used to reduce back pain and deeply massage trigger points.

With a 5 x 8-inch vibrating roller with a slightly textured surface and spinal canal design, the shape and size “fits right between your shoulder blades,” according to the product's website.

Price: $49.99 (Go Chirp)

6) Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller

According to the product's website, the Zyllion vibrating foam roller is a high-density foam roller with a lava ridge design that claims to deliver a “true sports therapy massage experience.” With four vibration settings and three high-density massage pressure zones, the 6-inch-long roller can be used for the fingertips, fingers, palms, or other parts of the body that need relief or a recovery boost.

The product's website doesn’t specify the battery life of the vibrating roller, but previous users have mentioned that it lasts for around 2.5 hours per charge.

Price: $79.95 (Zyllion)

7) Fit-index Electric Foam Roller

This electric foam roller has four-speed vibration settings and can be used continuously for four hours in a full battery, which is suitable for those requiring a longer recovery routine between charges. The 5.75 x 15.75-inch vibrating roller is made of EPP and ABS blend and is a lightweight option for individuals who want to bring their vibrating foam roller to the gym.

Price: $65.99 (Fit-index)

8) Premvida Arrow Vibrating Foam Roller

Premvida Arrow vibrating roller (Image via Premvida)

“Designed in collaboration with professional athletes and Olympians,” according to the website, this tool has three vibrational speeds and dual massage zones that can provide relief and recovery boost for up to four hours straight. Professional athletes and Olympians like Lopez Lomong use this vibrating massage roller.

It’s a portable 5.9 x 13-inch roller made of firm EVA foam that comes with a carrying bag for portability and can be used for warm-up and cool-down routines.

Price: $100 (Premvida)

These are the eight best vibrating foam rollers that can help athletes or anyone who works out with muscle recovery and pain relief after a rigorous workout routine.

For anyone who wants an upgrade to their classic cylinder or hollow core foam rollers, these vibrating massage rollers are available for purchase at the aforementioned price tags on the brands' official websites and on Amazon.