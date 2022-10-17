Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Shashwat: I think they would want to sort out their bowling unit. Shami has not played cricket for a while and Harshal has been leaking runs. It will also be interesting to see if Pant can find his groove and open up that possibility, considering he is the only left-handed batter in India's top five/six
Soorya: Right then. Just days away from that marquee India-Pakistan clash and going by Rohit Sharma's words, he's certain about India's XI for that fixture. As Shashwat joins us, I wonder what boxes the Men in Blue will be looking at ticking off today. Morning Shashwat. What are your thoughts on this?
World Cups are known to throw up new heroes and there are plenty of them who could emerge from the Indian squad. Here's a look into three such players who could come out as surprise World Cup heroes!👇
Okay then. Time for all you fantasy players to hop over here and get cracking with your combinations. Do make use of our expert advice for the same.
Alright then. Australia have started things well by calling it right at the toss and they're happy to play just 11 players. They have played a fair bit of cricket heading into the tournament and so have chosen to rest a few of their players. Remember, all 15 players in the squad can partake in today's warmup fixture.

India have named their entire squad to have a hit out today. Good opportunity to shrug off the ring rust if any.
Lineups:

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel
Aaron Finch (Australia Captain): No real reason (behind bowling first). Looks like a pretty good wicket so we'll look to restrict them and try and chase it down. (Where do they stand compared to last year's World Cup?) Very similar. At the back of our mind we know what our processes have to be for our first game against New Zealand. In our run chases we knew that we were just one wicket down too many. (Who's out today?) David Warner's neck is still giving him a bit of grief so he's not playing. Matthew Wade's played a lot, as have Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit Sharma (India Captain): Feeling good. Just wanted to trythings out as it stands. We don't mind batting first and setting up a target. It'll be a good challenge. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early. We were in Perth having a preparatory camp. In terms of prep we're almost there. These couple of games will help us get where we want to. Getting closer to the business end we want to try out a couple of things here and see where we stand. In my mind I know what bowlers are going to play. (Revealing it?) Not now - 23rd will be the right date. It's important to give them that confidence. A few of the guys who've come down to Australia, it was nice to get them used to the conditions. (On captaining at the World Cup) It's a privilege. It's my first time in 15 years that I'm captaining India at the World Cup. It's an honor and something I'm looking to enjoy. That's the message to the others as well - the results will take care of itself if you do the right things.
Toss:

Australia have won the toss and elect to field first.
The Men in Blue will begin their final round of preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today and what better than going up against the defending champions in a warmup fixture for the same! Hello and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this warmup encounter between Australia and India at The Gabba. It'll be the duo of Shashwat Kumar and Sooryanarayanan Sesha to take you through everything that transpires through the course of this contest. Stick around as we bring you news from the toss and the playing XIs.
Right. Not much time left before the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The competition proper began on Sunday, and threw up its first high-profile upset with Namibia getting the better of Sri Lanka. The stakes are not as massive as India prepare to take on Australia in a pre- tournament warm-up on Monday. But in two weeks’ time, it could act as a very pivotal moment. Not just because it might help in building momentum, but also because it might give both teams clues as to what might work for them in the T20 World Cup.

India, as things stand, have a few quandaries to solve. The top four effectively selects itself, with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli all showing signs of form recently. Hardik Pandya, too, is a certainty. The toss-up then is for the final two spots. India have so far been reluctant to move away from Dinesh Karthik, and he has not done anything to force India to change that notion. Axar Patel looks the most likely to grab the other slot, considering he also doubles up as a capable bowling option. But if India decide to shuffle that pack, there could be gigs for Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant.

Bowling wise, the introduction of Mohammad Shami has injected more quality into their ranks. If India view him as a like-for-like Jasprit Bumrah replacement, though, is another matter altogether. Apart from that, they will also have to gauge which spinners fits better, with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal having presented their individual cases. A decision might also have to be made about Harshal Patel, who has conceded runs, irrespective of the opposition and the conditions.

Australia, on the other hand, have fewer questions to answer. They seem to have identified their best eleven and barring any last-minute injury concerns, will go through with it. David Warner, though, is an injury doubt for this particular clash. In his absence, Australia might be tempted to open with either Josh Inglis or Steve Smith. Elsewhere, Glenn Maxwell’s lack of runs could be a worry, although with his pedigree, Australia might not be fretting a lot. The presence of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh gives them balance, and Matthew Wade and Tim David provide plenty of belligerence in the lower middle-order.

Their bowling attack, too, looks settled. Adam Zampa is arguably the most underrated white-ball spinner on the planet. Josh Hazlewood has been superb in the past couple of years. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, can single-handedly win any game of cricket. Much like India, they have a problem of filling the quota of their fifth bowler. This game, however, should give them ample opportunities to test out who could perform that role when New Zealand come calling on October 22.

Thus, there is plenty to look forward to in this game, despite this being a mere warm-up fixture. As mentioned, the result will have absolutely no bearing on how these teams turn up for their respective opening Super 12 fixtures in a week’s time. Yet, such games, especially against top-quality oppositions, also don’t come around very often. It is a chance for both teams to see what their best method moving forward could be. And that, considering the endless possibilities the T20 World Cup can usually throw up, should be more than enough incentive!