Pakistan Women
137/6 (20)
India Women
23/0 (2.6)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 6.76
IND-W need 115 runs in 17.0 remaining overs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Smriti Mandhana *
6
6
0
0
100
Sabbhineni Meghana
15
12
1
1
125
P'SHIP
23 (18)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sadia Iqbal *
2
0
13
0
6.5
 
Nashra Sandhu, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Starting around the wicket.
The Indian spinners did get some purchase off the surface but that's not been the case with Iqbal, who is more often than not drifting the ball into the right-hander. Quick bowling change for Pakistan. More spin.
3
overs
23 /0 score
1
4
0
0
1w
1
1w
0
runs
cricket bat icon Sabbhineni Meghana
15 (12)
cricket bat icon Smriti Mandhana *
6 (6)
cricket ball icon Sadia Iqbal
0 /13
2.6 Sadia Iqbal to Smriti Mandhana, a tad short with width on offer, Mandhana carves a punch straight to the fielder at cover, no run
2.6 Sadia Iqbal to Smriti Mandhana, WIDE! Spears a short one well past the tramline as it angles away. No reason to play at those
Over the wicket
2.5 Sadia Iqbal to Sabbhineni Meghana, good length delivery on middle and leg stump, Meghana holds her ground to close the face of her bat and guide it to wide long on for a single
2.5 Sadia Iqbal to Sabbhineni Meghana, WIDE! Sliding just down the leg-side past Meghana's fine tickle as the keeper fumbles. Sadia must reload!
2.4 Sadia Iqbal to Sabbhineni Meghana, OH! Tossed up with the arm as it jags back in on middle stump. Meghana steps out but is forced to adjust into blocking it as it just drops beside her feet
2.3 Sadia Iqbal to Sabbhineni Meghana, with the arm and sliding in full on leg stump, Meghana plays all around her flick and wears it on the front pad
2.2 Sadia Iqbal to Sabbhineni Meghana, FOUR! HAVE SOME OF THAT! Flights it in the slot just outside off stump and Meghana waits before coming forward to power it up and over extra cover. Picks her spot and sends it on its way to the fence
2.1 Sadia Iqbal to Smriti Mandhana, tossed up on a good length outside off stump, Mandhana gets on top of the bounce to punch it through extra cover for an easy single
Nida Dar getting a taste of her own medicine in her first over with the ball. It didn't take the Indian openers to break the shackles and get into their work. Pakistan need to find a breakthrough as quickly as possible.
2
overs
15 /0 score
0
6
1
0
2
1
runs
cricket bat icon Sabbhineni Meghana
10 (8)
cricket bat icon Smriti Mandhana *
5 (4)
cricket ball icon Nida Dar
0 /10
1.6 Nida Dar to Smriti Mandhana, dropped short on leg stump and Mandhana rocks back to pull over mid-wicket. Not perfectly timed as it drops safe and dribbles well to the boundary rider's left but an easy run it shall be
Delightful footwork from Mandhana but she didn't get full reward for it because of the slow outfield.
1.5 Nida Dar to Smriti Mandhana, CLASS! Steps out and lofts this flighted delivery outside off stump inside out over extra cover as she clears the infield. The fielder catches up with the chase though as the batters run two
1.4 Nida Dar to Smriti Mandhana, tossed up full and comfortably outside off stump, Mandhana strides forward and eases her push to cover, no run
1.3 Nida Dar to Sabbhineni Meghana, GREAT STOP! Tossed up full outside off stump, Meghana gets forward and creams it on the up before extra cover puts in a diving stop to her left. Parries it past the inner ring as the batters switch ends but she has saved a lot more there
Deep extra cover and deep mid-wicket are the two fielders out