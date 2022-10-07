Stadium
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Pitch
Spin friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Jemimah Rodrigues(61 T20I-1424 runs) has been in sensational form in the Women's Asia Cup with 151 runs in just two innings. She has played both pace and spin well, holding her in good stead.
2
Smriti Mandhana(97 T20I-2309 runs) and Shafali Verma(42 T20I-981 runs) have not fired in unison and the duo will look to correct that record against Pakistan.
3
Nida Dar(117 T20I-110 wickets-1355 runs) has been in decent form, picking up three wickets. She is also capable of clearing the boundary at times of need. With Nida batting in the top order, she could be a good captain choice.
4
Muneeba Ali (3 matches, 50 runs, Average: 25.00) scored 15,14 and 21 in the Women's Asia Cup. With Muneeba in decent form, she will be a good Wicket Keeper pick.
5
Hot Picks :J Rodrigues,N Dar,D Sharma
Risky Picks:S Ameen,O Sohail,S Mandhana
Stay away :S Shamas
Grand League Captain Picks:D Sharma,S Ameen,D Baig