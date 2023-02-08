7 best Minecraft Hunger Games servers (2023)

Hunger Games is one of the best game modes for Minecraft. It rose to prominence with the release of the film franchise of the same name (based on a book series) and is now one of the most extensive server subjects for the entire game.

It features players fighting to the death, collecting items, and attempting to be the last person standing. For those who are interested, here are some good server options.

Minecraft servers for the best Hunger Games experience this year.

1) Mineplex

The server available in the game (Image via Mineplex)

Mineplex has long been one of the top Minecraft servers and is a top destination for Hunger Games players. It's also a reasonably significant server, which is key for Hunger Games. That is a game mode that requires a lot of players, so it's helpful to have a large pool of selections. When matchmaking, if there are not many players, it will either be a wait or a less satisfying experience in the game mode.

2) Vanilla Realms

The Vanilla Realms spawn location (Image via Mojang)

Vanilla Realms is the third-highest-rated Hunger Games server on Minecraft.buzz. It has a fantastic community welcoming to all players, making for an excellent experience regardless of the game mode you're trying to play. It supports version 1.17 and up, with plans to be updated immediately to 1.20, so there's no drawback to joining this server.

3) Craft Your Town

Some gameplay from the Craft Your Town server (Image via Mojang)

Similarly to Vanilla Realms, Craft Your Town is updated to anything above 1.18. Some players like older versions of the game, but they can be very different and impact the gameplay. Having a relatively uniform game version in a server is very helpful, especially with a PvP-based game mode like Minecraft Hunger Games.

4) MC Central

MC Central is easily one of the most popular Minecraft servers for PvP, and Hunger Games is arguably the pinnacle of all PvP game modes. It has more than enough custom Hunger Games maps to play and plenty of players to play with, too. A unique aspect of this particular Hunger Games server is that it allows team plays in the mode. It's not a common occurrence and makes for a fun playthrough.

5) Hypixel

Joining one of the best servers in the game (Image via Hypixel)

Hypixel is a routine destination for Minecraft players looking for anything. It's one of the best and longest-running servers out there, has plenty of different game modes, and they're all excellent. While it's not exactly known for being a Hunger Games server, there's an excellent mode dedicated to that that keeps even the most hardcore PvP fans satisfied.

6) Pixelblock MC

Another excellent choice regardless of the preferred game mode, Pixelblock is a fan-favorite Minecraft server. It's updated, runs the newest game versions, and has a dedicated team to ensure it always operates to the highest function. Most players love this server and find there aren't many superior options for Hunger Games.

7) BlossomCraft

BlossomCraft is the highest-rated Hunger Games server on Minecraft.buzz, so it's definitely a top destination for players. It runs on anything above 1.19, which is always good. It also allows both Bedrock and Java Edition gamers, so it's one of the most accessible servers out there. It also has a few unique server aspects that make it fun to join, even if you're not playing a particular game mode.

