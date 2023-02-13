Ad Astra mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft players spend plenty of time in their worlds exploring, building, and battling. However, what would happen if they could leave the confines of their world and visit others in outer space?

If players install Ad Astra, they can answer that question and more. This Fabric and Forge-compatible mod focuses on technology and adventuring into space and other planets.

Players can take a jaunt to the moon while navigating the solar system and, ultimately, the Milky Way Galaxy. Each celestial body is unique and complete with its own creatures and features, making Ad Astra a must-try mod for aspiring space explorers.

However, what does Ad Astra have feature-wise when it's installed? It's a big question, but the short answer is that there is a ton of content to enjoy.

What does the Ad Astra mod do in Minecraft?

A Minecraft player stakes their claim on Mars in Ad Astra (Image via 9Minecraft)

Once players spawn into their world with Ad Astra installed, they'll have quite a few things to do before they're ready to lift off and leave their home planet.

Fortunately, Ad Astra comes with a handy guidebook that can assist players in this endeavor. While it'll take plenty of resources, players will be on their way to entering space soon enough. Along the way, they'll find a ton of new blocks, mobs, and items to interact with to make the galaxy feel much more immersive than ever before.

Features of the Ad Astra Minecraft Mod

Five Distinct Celestial Bodies - Once players have left the confines of their home planet, they can visit the moon, Mars, Venus, and Mercury within the solar system. It's also possible to venture beyond the solar system to a new one, complete with the planet Glacio. Each celestial body has unique mobs to interact with and materials to harvest.

- Once players have left the confines of their home planet, they can visit the moon, Mars, Venus, and Mercury within the solar system. It's also possible to venture beyond the solar system to a new one, complete with the planet Glacio. Each celestial body has unique mobs to interact with and materials to harvest. Technology - To get a rocket up and running, players must familiarize themselves with plenty of new tech. From fuel distribution to oxygen generation to piping, assembling new technological marvels that can survive space travel is complex but rewarding. Players can even establish a space station beyond the confines of their world with the right tech available.

- To get a rocket up and running, players must familiarize themselves with plenty of new tech. From fuel distribution to oxygen generation to piping, assembling new technological marvels that can survive space travel is complex but rewarding. Players can even establish a space station beyond the confines of their world with the right tech available. Fully Functional Vehicles - Players can roam planetary surfaces in rovers and access four different tiers of space rockets to explore the cosmos.

- Players can roam planetary surfaces in rovers and access four different tiers of space rockets to explore the cosmos. New Building Blocks - Ad Astra introduces over 250 new building blocks to Minecraft, some of which also have their own defined functions. New blocks include metal plating for ships, space station decorations, as well as the alien terrain found on other planets, to name a few.

Thanks to Ad Astra, Minecraft players can move beyond the confines of their world and explore what lies beyond. They'll find various life forms and resources that will allow them to build new technology and improve their spacefaring vessel.

However, there's no rush to do so, as each world is incredibly detailed and brimming with its own secrets. Players can get lost among the stars as they traverse the Milky Way on a quest for discovery.

Poll : 0 votes