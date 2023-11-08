Darren Till has hilarious 12-word reaction to Jake Paul's next opponent

Jake Paul finally announced his mystery opponent for his December 15th fight and Darren Till is not impressed at all.

The UFC fighter has himself been out of action for a long time. He has recorded just one win in his last six fights and has not fought since December 2022. Jake Paul, on the other hand, last fought in August this year when he dominated Nate Diaz in the ring on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Here's what Till had to say about his next opponent Andre August:

"Am sure the last time this Andre flight (fought) was 4 years ago."

Take a look at the comment:

Darren Till's tweet

Fans had mixed reactions to the tweet. While some agreed with Till and called out Jake Paul, others criticized the UFC fighter for not having fought in the year 2023. 'The Problem Child' announced his fight saying it was a step towards a world title. His opponent has more knockouts and wins than him, which is why he thinks he will pose a bigger threat to him.

Till, on the other hand, has announced that he is currently focusing on boxing and has taken a break from MMA. However, he has also stated that he will return to MMA down the line.

Jake Paul explains why he picked Andre August as his next opponent

Jake Paul fought in August this year, and he is already preparing to get back into the ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made the transition to boxing completely and plans to challenge for a world title soon.

Although fans wanted him to fight KSI next, 'The Problem Child' explained why he chose Andre August in a recent tweet. The boxer has a record of 10 wins and 1 loss, with five KOs to his name. Paul wrote:

"Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing."

Take a look at the post:

Jake Paul just can not seem to satisfy his fans and haters. When he announces a fight against an MMA fighter, fans call him out for not fighting 'real boxers'. And now that he has announced his next fight, fans are calling him out for 'ducking' KSI. 'The Problem Child' is also yet to make his MMA debut, which he said he will do after signing for the PFL.