“I just need a little bit more time” – Danial Williams believes he’d put up a better fight vs. ONE world champions with a full camp

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams will always step up to the plate when called upon and this reputation has made him a fan favourite in ONE Championship.

While his willingness to put it all on the line at a moment’s notice has brought him some incredible opportunities, the three-sport athlete is also aware that this comes with a cost.

Williams has faced off against several world champions in kickboxing and Muay Thai during his time with the promotion where he is yet to secure gold for himself.

In reflecting on his last fight against ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, the Australian-Thai striker revealed that he wasn’t adequately prepared for that contest.

He told ONE Championship that without a full training camo behind him, he was unable to compete at the very highest level:

“In that last camp, I think I just peaked a little bit too early and that foot started to hurt. So, then we just sort of changed the game plan, like working the southpaw leg kick. But yeah, it just wasn't enough time, man. I just need a little bit more time to fight the best in the world, I think.”

Danial Williams looks to start fresh at ONE Fight Night 19

Because of this reputation that Danial Williams has at this point, he is never going to be far away from competing in big fights with high stakes.

His last few contests have come in striking but his return at ONE Fight Night 19 will see him return to the strawweight MMA division for a bout with Lito Adiwang.

Williams now has a big opportunity to start fresh in this division by taking out a surging contender to take that momentum for himself. Beating a competitor like Adiwang will be no easy task but it’s sure to deliver an incredible fight for the fans on February 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.