“I really want that Muay Thai belt” – Phetjeeja eyeing two-sport supremacy after unifying atomweight kickboxing titles

Newly-minted undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is riding a massive hype train after her big win at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend. Her five-round war against former divisional queen Janet Todd unified her division's throne and cemented her spot as one of the very best in the sport today.

After conquering the ONE atomweight kickboxing mountain, Phetjeeja now has her sights on the Muay Thai throne. Brazil's Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who defended her belt on the same night as Phetjeeja's unification victory, currently rules the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division.

She said in her in-ring post fight interview:

“Next, I want that Muay Thai belt. I will still keep defending my kickboxing belt, but if I got the opportunity, I really want that Muay Thai belt.”

Though Allycia Hellen-Rodrigues called out three-sport world champion and current ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex after her win that night, a bout between her and Phetjeeja might be just as exciting to see. Let's see how the Brazilian striking queen responds to the Thai's call out.

Phetjeeja vs. Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 play-by-play

'The Queen' found her footing early in the first round, moving forward and connecting with her signature right hand. Janet Todd, however, fought fire with fire to make the round very close.

In the second round, the young Thai decided to pick up the pace, putting tremendous pressure on 'JT', looking to land her thunderous right hand and debilitating leg kicks. Todd continued to valiantly hold her ground, but ‘The Queen’ appeared to have the huge advantage in sheer volume. This violent trend continued throughout the third round with the then-interim world champion walking down the divisional queen.

After a furious fourth frame, both warrior queens came out knowing that the fifth and final round could possibly decide who leaves with the unified belts. With just 40 seconds to go in the round, 'The Queen' scored a knockdown, which ultimately secured her the bout.

Todd answered the 10-count and proceeded to empty her gas tank as the clock winded down. In in the end, however, it wasn’t enough for her to walk out of the Mecca of Muay Thai with the unified titles intact.

