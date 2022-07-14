"Likely to be the next person Jake Paul knocks out" - Fans go at Nate Diaz for attacking Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Nate Diaz teed off on Khabib Nurmagomedov during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

Nurmagomedov was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2022 after retiring as an undefeated lightweight champion in October 2020. However, Diaz claimed the Dagestani wasn't worthy of the accolade:

"Khabib’s a f***ing little b*tch," Diaz said. "Khabib just was like, who did he beat for the title he got? Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje? They’ve both been finished off, over and over, the same way that he beat them. You ain’t no good. You are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time."

Although Diaz is one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC fighter, his comments garnered backlash from fans on social media. Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to Diaz's rant about Nurmagomedov.

Fans swarm Nate Diaz for his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov

During his infamous rant, Nate Diaz accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of being scared of him. However, several fans on Twitter pointed out that it was Diaz who turned down a potential matchup with 'The Eagle' years ago.

anbu @lxtow ESPN MMA @espnmma Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF 👀 https://t.co/bUWncmWp2w nate talking allat as if he didn’t refuse a khabib fight three different times 🤦 twitter.com/espnmma/status… nate talking allat as if he didn’t refuse a khabib fight three different times 🤦 twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Back in 2014, UFC president Dana White revealed that Diaz turned down a fight against Khabib. More recently, lightweight contender Justin Gaethje also claimed to have heard that Diaz 'ducked' Khabib on multiple occasions.

In all likelihood, Gaethje got the information from the manager he shares with Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz. Of course, there's no way of confirming whether the rumors are true.

A few Twitter users believe that Diaz is merely jealous of Nurmagomedov's legacy. This group of individuals even compared Diaz's record to the Hall of Famer's to stress their points.

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO @espnmma Enough said, there's levels.. I understand why he hating because he's jealous @espnmma Enough said, there's levels.. I understand why he hating because he's jealous 😂😂 https://t.co/jB9BU6bUpI

Meanwhile, a Twitter user went as far as accusing Diaz of having brain damage. They said no one should pay attention to what the Stockton native thinks of Khabib.

180 @LosPoIIosMan ESPN MMA @espnmma Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF 👀 https://t.co/bUWncmWp2w Guys brain is mush and he can’t string more than one sentence without having a fit nobody cares what he has to say about khabib twitter.com/espnmma/status… Guys brain is mush and he can’t string more than one sentence without having a fit nobody cares what he has to say about khabib twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Of course, there are fans who always have Diaz's back. A few tried to justify Diaz's comments by explaining why they thought Khabib's resume is not worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Daym @ChefBoyarDaym ESPN MMA @espnmma Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF 👀 https://t.co/bUWncmWp2w I kinda agree. I feel like he got in more on popularity. The 29 wins zero losses hella impressive but when you look at the competition there’s like 5/6 respectable opponents twitter.com/espnmma/status… I kinda agree. I feel like he got in more on popularity. The 29 wins zero losses hella impressive but when you look at the competition there’s like 5/6 respectable opponents twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Jermz_ @jermz_lagripe ESPN MMA @espnmma Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF Nate Diaz doesn't seem fond of Khabib's path to the UFC HOF 👀 https://t.co/bUWncmWp2w No lie i felt this. How isnt nate up there and he had more of an influence twitter.com/espnmma/status… No lie i felt this. How isnt nate up there and he had more of an influence twitter.com/espnmma/status…

The Stockton native hasn’t fought since losing a unanimous decision to title challenger Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. With one fight left on his contract before his current deal expires, Diaz has indicated that he's leaving the company after his next outing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far