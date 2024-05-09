“That was a war” - Fans can’t get enough of the violence Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei cooked up in Bangkok

Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei delivered a memorable ONE Championship debut against Thai superstar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut last year. First stepping into the ring at ONE Fight Night 17 in December, fight fans didn't know what to expect from the unassuming-looking Lessei — but it didn't take long for them to fight out what the 28-year-old prospect is all about.

For three rounds, Lessei went toe-to-toe with Nattawut, giving the Muay Thai veteran one of the greatest challenges of his career.

"Before "Smokin" Jo Nattawut challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video, relive his crazy battle with Luke Lessei."

In the end, Jo Nattawut came out on top via unanimous decision, but that hasn't stopped fight fans from marveling at how insane their scrap inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium truly was.

"That was a war."

"What an awesome fight that was."

"Wow! This is so intense."

"NGL, first time I saw @lukethechef_ I thought to myself “damn that dudes gonna die” before the fight even began. By the end of this fight I thought to myself, “damn I wanna be The Chef when I grow up! (I’m 34)."

"Even having height disadvantage, he still fights like a GOAT."

Jo Nattawut's impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 15 led him back to a world title rematch with Tawanchai

Now 4-1 in Muay Thai competition the ONE banner, Jo Nattawut will step into the co-main event spotlight at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 for a clash with the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai.

Not only will the fight serve as Tawanchai's third defense of the featherweight crown, but it will also be a rematch between the two Thai superstars. Their first meeting came in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15. There, Tawanchai scored a decision victory over Nattawut in a three-round kickboxing bout.

But despite taking the L, Nattawut's performance left everyone, including Tawanchai, pleasantly surprised.

“I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed,” Tawanchai said in his post-fight interview.

Who leaves Impact Arena in Bangkok with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.