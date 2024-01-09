WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty makes the most of the British sun in heart-pounding training session

Not a lot of people can say that they can out-train ONE Championship's two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the gym - or anywhere. 'The General' knows no place or time where he won't see a good reason to hone his lethal striking skills.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, training outdoors with the caption:

"Business as usual for 'The General' 💪 Who would you like to see challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Titles this year? @jhaggerty_"

Fans have been reacting to the video in various ways:

@louis_woods21, @beckyjo_12, @therealmerciless, @troisrois45, @joshsoliva95, and @limktg_7132 all had interesting suggestions on who 'The General' should face next:

"@onechampionship got to be @nicocarrillo_kotn the fight everyone want to see 💪🏼"

"@nicocarrillo_kotn in england be a mint fight x"

"Akimoto🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"vs. Akimoto 🇯🇵 for kickboxing vs. Superlek 🇹🇭⚡️for Muay Thai"

Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty won't make it past Nico Carrillo

Of all the suggestions mentioned above, perhaps the most popular at the moment is a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title bout between Haggerty and red-hot Scottish phenom Nico Carillo.

A few weeks ago, Carrillo, known as the 'King of the North' to his fans, shook the foundations of the Muay Thai world when he knocked out the legendary former divisional world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Interestingly, Haggerty made history and became a two-division ONE Muay Thai world champion when he knocked out Nong-O last year - becoming the first one to do so in the promotion.

On the possible matchup between 'The General' and the 'King of the North', one fighter in particular, ONE's resident Muay Thai action hero Liam 'Hitman' Harrison, believes the marvelous Scot will reign supreme.

Harrison said in a tweet:

"No one is beating Nico at that weight …[Jonathan] Haggerty will get splattered"

This bout might very well be the biggest Muay Thai fight the West will ever see.

With both 'The General' and the 'King of the North' UK residents, having them headline ONE's inaugural live event in the country would be nothing short of massive.