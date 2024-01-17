"You can never count out Haggerty" – Liam Harrison says "dangerous" Jonathan Haggerty could derail Nico Carrillo hype train

Liam Harrison has been one of the most vocal supporters of the new top contender to arrive in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Scotland’s Nico Carrillo.

‘The King of the North’ has looked incredible in each appearance inside the circle with bigger and better wins each time out.

His latest victory over former champion and living legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 really solidified his status as a dangerous threat to divisional kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

Despite showering Nico Carrillo with praise, Harrison isn’t ready to start the coronation long before he passes his toughest test in facing off against ‘The General’.

‘The Hitman’ gave props to Haggerty during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he pointed out where the champion can cause the division’s new blood some issues:

“Still, it’s a great fight. You can never count out Haggerty in anything, can you? He’s always dangerous and he's sharp and he’s snappy. And he’s got that head kick out of nowhere. And obviously, he’s a lot stronger at bantamweight than he was down at the other weight so it's an interesting fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison will watch on as two elite fighters fly the flag for the UK in ONE Championship

Throughout his two-decade career at the top of the Muay Thai mountain, Liam Harrison has been flying the flag for England and the UK at the highest level of striking.

However, the ‘Hitman’ knows that at 38 years old, off the back of a long term injury, his days competing are numbered, and he already has an exit route in sight.

The likes of Haggerty and Carrillo will continue to represent the UK in his absence with a potential huge clash for the region between the two men on the cards, though.

First, Haggerty must defend his Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19. Should he succeed, there’s every reason to believe that Carrillo could come next.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free on February 16 via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Check your local listings for more details.