ONE Fight Night 16 preview and predictions: Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado

ONE Championship returns to the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another blockbuster card brimming with knockouts from top to bottom.

Broadcasting live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3, ONE Fight Night 16 is set to showcase some of the best talents from the world of kickboxing, submission grappling, Muay Thai, and MMA.

At the top of the charts, Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty meet for the vacant bantamweight world title – a five-round war that could certainly be finished inside the distance.

However, as mentioned earlier, several other bouts could end with a highlight-reel moment, and this particular strawweight MMA battle could be one that would steal the limelight in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang run it back in an MMA battle, 19 months after their first clash that saw ‘The Jaguar’ rack a massive win after ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered an injury that kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

Before this pair of 125-pound talents return, the team of analysts at Sportskeeda MMA weigh in on each athlete’s chances at a victory on ONE Fight Night 16, which will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ted Razon

Given the history between these two Filipino firecrackers, Adiwang and Miado, I expect a full-throttle battle from start to finish. I do see Adiwang getting his hand raised and getting his much-needed retribution from Miado.

I think both strikers will start fast, similar to how their first match went. Adiwang must settle his nerves early on or risk getting tagged by Miado’s fearsome strikers. The same goes for ‘The Jaguar’, given how electric ‘Thunder Kid’ can be once he gets momentum.

Miado has faded in the latter rounds in the past, which I think will be his downfall. Adiwang should capitalize on his winded foe and finish him on the ground with vicious strikes before time expires on his way to a statement win at ONE Fight Night 16

Prediction: Lito Adiwang via third-round TKO

Mike Murillo

The Adiwang-Miado redo at ONE Fight Night 16 is a tough one to call as they both are highly capable of coming away with a win in a snap of a finger and they practically know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

But just the same, I’m leaning towards an Adiwang victory by decision since he is coming in with a lot to prove after he limped off in their first encounter last year because of a knee injury that forced him to take a TKO loss.

I think the time away in rehab has only put added ember to his drive to become a success and he manifested it right away in his return in September when he chalked up a 23-second TKO win over Adrian Mattheis.

I see ‘Thunder Kid’ going for an explosive finish once again but Miado should be wise to it and stave it off. But in the end, it is still Adiwang on the winning end.

Prediction: Lito Adiwang by decision

Vince Richards

Miado and Adiwang have unfinished business from their rather botched ending at ONE X when Adiwang tore the ACL in his right knee. Both Filipino fighters are aware that their match ended on a sour note, and they feel compelled to put on a show that will absolutely catch everyone's eyes at ONE Fight Night 16.

I expect these two to go at it and practically make this a standup fight. I don’t see any grappling from these two whatsoever. Miado is hungry to get back on the win column after his loss to Mansur Malachiev last time out.

I feel, however, that Adiwang is hungrier for that win. Adiwang is now on his second fight since the injury and I see his improved skillset to dominate Miado’s in Bangkok.

Adiwang looks even faster than before and that explosive speed will overwhelm Miado for the knockout win.

Prediction: Lito Adiwang by knockout

James De Rozario

Adiwang and Miado should set the tone for this explosive night inside a venue historically linked to some of the best striking affairs in the history of sport.

Though this, of course, is an MMA matchup, I expect the two to get engaged in a pulsating stand-up contest that will end with ‘Thunder Kid’ gaining revenge.

Miado loves to push the pace early in search of something spectacular. But Adiwang always comes prepared and never falls prey to pressure.

With his opponent at proximity, ‘Thunder Kid’ will take advantage and whip in a combo or two to push ‘The Jaguar’ in reverse gear.

That, however, would do little to cause any sort of problems to Miado in the early goings of the contest. Still, I see Adiwang leaving the ring with a statement knockout on his way to a crack at the No.5-ranked spot once ONE Fight Night 16 comes to an end.

Prediction: Lito Adiwang by third-round knockout