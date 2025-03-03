Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

The Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale is live in the game and will be available till April 7, 2025. It is a progression-based reward track with 60 milestones, containing rewards like Gold, Gems, and Chests. To advance through it, players have to collect Crowns by destroying and defending Crown Towers in regular and event battles.

This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale.

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale

There are two versions of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Free Pass and Diamond Pass. While the former is available for all players, the Diamond Pass can only be acquired by spending real money.

To advance through the Pass Royale, players can acquire up to six Crowns per battle. That said, the details of the pass are as follows:

Cost

The price of the Pass Royale is charged in the local currency and is different for players based on their geographical locations. In the United States of America, players can acquire the premium version of the pass for 11.99 USD.

Players can purchase the pass from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. Acquiring it from the latter will also grant 600 points for Supercell ID rewards, 600 points for Bonus Track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards featured in the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale:

Milestone Free Pass Diamond Pass Royale 1 Plentiful Gold Crate 6 Hunter Evolution Shards 2 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 3 2 Key Mystery Box 4 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 5 3000 Season Tokens Exclusive Hunter Evo Emote 6 Mystery Box 1000 Common Wild Cards 7 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 8 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 9 1 Card Boost Potion Lucky Drop 10 Giant Chest Magical Chest 11 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 12 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 13 2 Keys Mystery Box 14 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 15 25 Gems 175 Gems 16 Mystery Box 250 Rare Wild Cards 17 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Chest 18 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 19 Card Boost Potion Mystery Box 20 Giant Chest Magical Chest 21 Plentiful Gold Chest Overflowing Gold Chest 22 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 23 2 Keys Mystery Box 24 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 25 25 Gems 175 Gems 26 Mystery Box 45 Epic Wild Cards 27 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 28 Mystery Box 2-Start Mystery Box 29 Card Boost Potion Mystery Box 30 Giant Chest Magical Chest 31 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 32 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 33 2 Keys Mystery Box 34 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 35 3000 Season Tokens 9000 Season Tokens 36 Mystery Box 45 Epic Wild Cards 37 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 38 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 39 Card Boost Potion Mystery Box 40 Giant Chest Magical Chest 41 Plentiful Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 42 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 43 2 Keys Mystery Box 44 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 45 25 Gems 175 Gems 46 Mystery Box 2 Legendary Wild Cards 47 Overflowing Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 48 Mystery Box 2-Star Mystery Box 49 Card Boost Potion 2 Card Boost Potions 50 Giant Chest Magical Chest 51 Overflowing Gold Crate Overflowing Gold Crate 52 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 53 Card Boost Potion 2 Card Boost Potions 54 2-Star Mystery Box 3-Star Mystery Box 55 25 Gems 1000 Gems 56 Animated Banner Tower Skin 57 1 Legendary Wild Card 2 Legendary Wild Cards 58 3-Star Lucky Drop 4-Star Lucky Drop 59 Royal Wild Chest Royal Wild Chest 60 1 Wild Evolution Shard Legendary King’s Chest

Once the reward track is completed, the Crowns are counted toward the Lucky Loop, which grants players a Lucky Drop for collecting varying numbers of Crowns.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass also offers the following perks:

Ability to queue Chest unlocks.

Unlimited free retries for all the events listed in the March 2025 roadmap.

Free immediate 100 Crowns.

During event battles, the Pass Holder's name is inscribed in golden letters.

A Clan gift of at most 850 Gold for each member.

Additionally, a major perk of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale's Diamond Pass is that it grants six Shards for the latest Hunter Evolution.

