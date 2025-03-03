Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:08 IST
The 9th Birthday Season Pass is live (Image via Supercell)
The Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale is live in the game and will be available till April 7, 2025. It is a progression-based reward track with 60 milestones, containing rewards like Gold, Gems, and Chests. To advance through it, players have to collect Crowns by destroying and defending Crown Towers in regular and event battles.

This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale.

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale

There are two versions of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Free Pass and Diamond Pass. While the former is available for all players, the Diamond Pass can only be acquired by spending real money.

To advance through the Pass Royale, players can acquire up to six Crowns per battle. That said, the details of the pass are as follows:

Cost

The price of the Pass Royale is charged in the local currency and is different for players based on their geographical locations. In the United States of America, players can acquire the premium version of the pass for 11.99 USD.

Players can purchase the pass from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. Acquiring it from the latter will also grant 600 points for Supercell ID rewards, 600 points for Bonus Track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards featured in the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale:

MilestoneFree Pass
Diamond Pass Royale
1Plentiful Gold Crate
6 Hunter Evolution Shards
2Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
32 KeyMystery Box
4Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
53000 Season Tokens
Exclusive Hunter Evo Emote
6Mystery Box
1000 Common Wild Cards
7Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
8Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
91 Card Boost PotionLucky Drop
10Giant Chest
Magical Chest
11Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
12Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
132 KeysMystery Box
142-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
1525 Gems175 Gems
16Mystery Box
250 Rare Wild Cards
17Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Chest
18Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
19Card Boost PotionMystery Box
20Giant Chest
Magical Chest
21Plentiful Gold Chest
Overflowing Gold Chest
22Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
232 KeysMystery Box
242-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
2525 Gems175 Gems
26Mystery Box
45 Epic Wild Cards
27Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
28Mystery Box
2-Start Mystery Box
29Card Boost PotionMystery Box
30Giant Chest
Magical Chest
31Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
32Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
332 KeysMystery Box
342-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
353000 Season Tokens
9000 Season Tokens
36Mystery Box
45 Epic Wild Cards
37Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
38Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
39Card Boost PotionMystery Box
40Giant Chest
Magical Chest
41Plentiful Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
42Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
432 KeysMystery Box
442-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
4525 Gems175 Gems
46Mystery Box
2 Legendary Wild Cards
47Overflowing Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
48Mystery Box
2-Star Mystery Box
49Card Boost Potion
2 Card Boost Potions
50Giant Chest
Magical Chest
51Overflowing Gold Crate
Overflowing Gold Crate
522-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
53Card Boost Potion
2 Card Boost Potions
542-Star Mystery Box
3-Star Mystery Box
5525 Gems1000 Gems
56Animated BannerTower Skin
571 Legendary Wild Card
2 Legendary Wild Cards
583-Star Lucky Drop
4-Star Lucky Drop
59Royal Wild Chest
Royal Wild Chest
601 Wild Evolution Shard
Legendary King’s Chest
Once the reward track is completed, the Crowns are counted toward the Lucky Loop, which grants players a Lucky Drop for collecting varying numbers of Crowns.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass also offers the following perks:

  • Ability to queue Chest unlocks.
  • Unlimited free retries for all the events listed in the March 2025 roadmap.
  • Free immediate 100 Crowns.
  • During event battles, the Pass Holder's name is inscribed in golden letters.
  • A Clan gift of at most 850 Gold for each member.
Additionally, a major perk of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale's Diamond Pass is that it grants six Shards for the latest Hunter Evolution.

