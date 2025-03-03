Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

The Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale is live in the game and will be available till April 7, 2025. It is a progression-based reward track with 60 milestones, containing rewards like Gold, Gems, and Chests. To advance through it, players have to collect Crowns by destroying and defending Crown Towers in regular and event battles.
This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale.
Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale
There are two versions of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale: Free Pass and Diamond Pass. While the former is available for all players, the Diamond Pass can only be acquired by spending real money.
To advance through the Pass Royale, players can acquire up to six Crowns per battle. That said, the details of the pass are as follows:
Cost
The price of the Pass Royale is charged in the local currency and is different for players based on their geographical locations. In the United States of America, players can acquire the premium version of the pass for 11.99 USD.
Players can purchase the pass from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. Acquiring it from the latter will also grant 600 points for Supercell ID rewards, 600 points for Bonus Track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards featured in the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale:
Once the reward track is completed, the Crowns are counted toward the Lucky Loop, which grants players a Lucky Drop for collecting varying numbers of Crowns.
Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass also offers the following perks:
- Ability to queue Chest unlocks.
- Unlimited free retries for all the events listed in the March 2025 roadmap.
- Free immediate 100 Crowns.
- During event battles, the Pass Holder's name is inscribed in golden letters.
- A Clan gift of at most 850 Gold for each member.
Additionally, a major perk of the Clash Royale 9th Birthday Season Pass Royale's Diamond Pass is that it grants six Shards for the latest Hunter Evolution.
