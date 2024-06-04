Chase Briscoe's Free Agency Rush: 3 potential landing spots after SHR's exit

Chase Briscoe's future remains uncertain as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver enters the free-agent market. With the recent announcement by SHR's co-owners about shutting their operations by the end of the 2024 season, Briscoe's move to a new home for the first time since his Cup Series debut is in the air.

Having raced for Tony Stewart-led SHR since 2021 in NASCAR's top-tier division, the 29-year-old Briscoe's future has left the NASCAR community speculating the possible new homes ahead of the 2025 season.

The former ARCA Racing Series champion Briscoe is currently one of the top performers under Ford's roster. Briscoe, the #14 driver, sits at the 15th spot in the overall Cup Series standings, with one top-five and five top-tens after 15 starts for SHR in the 2024 season.

Here are the three teams that could be a landing spot for Chase Briscoe post-2024 season:

1. Joe Gibbs Racing

The first team in sight is Joe Gibbs Racing, who are looking for a replacement for Martin Truex Jr. The #19 driver Truex Jr. has been opting for a one-year extension with JGR since 2022. He seems undecided on his future for the 2025 season. If Truex Jr. does retire at the end of this year, it would open a spot in the Cup team. Briscoe, the SHR driver, would become the top prospect to join the four-car charter team JGR.

2. Wood Brothers Racing

The second team that would take Chase Briscoe as their Cup Series driver for the next season is Wood Brothers Racing. It is one of the oldest active teams in NASCAR and currently fields one full-time Cup car in a technical alliance with Team Penske. Harrison Burton pilots the #21 Ford for the team. With Burton struggling to make a mark in the Cup Series, Briscoe would likely be a candidate, because of his ties with Ford at SHR.

3. Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports is the third team that is likely looking for new prospects under their shed for the 2025 season. FRM breaking the news that they would field an additional charter to their existing two charters after this season has created speculations among the NASCAR community. FRM's veteran driver Michael McDowell is also set to leave for Spire Motorsports.

This leaves FRM with two spots to fill. According to sources (via Bob Pockrass), team owner Bob Jenkins was at SHR last week in a quest to employ people for potential spots, which leaves with a possibility of #14 Briscoe joining the FRM shed next season.

Here's a look into Chase Briscoe's first NASCAR Cup Series win in 121 races at Phoenix Raceway: