Cardinals make Kyler Murray first pick as Giants spring Daniel Jones surprise

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals did as expected with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and created a quarterback controversy.

A year on from taking Josh Rosen, the Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second successive Oklahoma quarterback to go with the top overall pick after Baker Mayfield went to the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Mayfield already appears destined for success and the Cardinals will hope Murray, who became the first man to be selected in the opening round of both the MLB and NFL drafts, can have a similarly transformative impact on their team after making the decision to choose football over baseball two months ago.

By taking Murray, the Cardinals passed on the two players perceived as the best in the class, and they will see one of them twice a year.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa went second to the San Francisco 49ers and will be tasked with hunting down Murray in their divisional meetings. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams joins namesake Leonard Williams on a New York Jets defensive front that now looks a lot more imposing.

It was the New York Giants who sprung perhaps the biggest surprise of Thursday's proceedings in Nashville, unexpectedly drafting Eli Manning's successor with the sixth overall pick, which they used on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

The 17th overall pick, which the Giants acquired in the trade to send Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, was spent on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, before New York later selected Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dwayne Haskins had been tipped to be the second quarterback taken prior to the selection of Jones, and they can expect to be compared for a long time to come after the Ohio State passer moved to the Washington Redskins with the 15th pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills each acquired premier defensive talents in Josh Allen and Ed Oliver respectively, while one of Murray's favourite targets Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is poised to form an exciting connection with Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens traded up for the wide receiver.

Tom Brady will also have a new pass-catcher to throw to as Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots capped off the first round with the selection of Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry.

First Round in full:

1. Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers- Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets - Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders - Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants - Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

7. Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

8. Detroit Lions - T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills - Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (trade with Denver Broncos) - Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers - Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons - Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

15. Washington Redskins - Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

16. Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State

17. New York Giants from Cleveland Browns - Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings - Garrett bradbury, C, N.C. State

19. Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Denver Broncos (trade with Pittsburgh Steelers) - Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

21. Green Bay Packers (trade with Seattle Seahawks) - Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland

22. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Baltimore Ravens) - Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

23. Houston Texans - Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

24. Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears - Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

25. Baltimore Ravens (trade with Philadelphia Eagles) - Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Washington Redskins (trade with Indianapolis Colts) - Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys - Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

28. Los Angeles Chargers - Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Seattle Seahawks from Kansas City Chiefs - L.J. Collier, DE, TCU

30. New York Giants (trade with Seattle Seahawks) - Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

31. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Los Angeles Rams) - Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

32. New England Patriots - N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State