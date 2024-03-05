5 Tyler Perry movies and TV Shows to watch if you like Mea Culpa

Mea Culpa, directed by Tyler Perry, has created storms in the streaming world. The legal drama premiered in February 2024 on Netflix. Stylish and mysterious, the film triumphs in creating nerve-wracking tension with great ease. The film revolves around an ambitious criminal attorney who takes on the case of an artist accused of killing his girlfriend.

Tyler Perry's directorial venture infuses all elements of a classic whodunnit. With a cast consisting of Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, the film is a masterfully crafted thriller. But this isn't the first time Perry has wowed an audience. His ventures in films and TV shows have earned him a well-deserved Primetime Emmy award. The African-American trailblazer has also gained accolades as an actor, writer, and entrepreneur.

So if you're a fan of this great artist, check out these 5 Tyler Perry movies and TV shows that should be on your watchlist.

5 Tyler Perry movies and TV shows that prove his genius as an artist

1) Zatima (2022-present)

Zatima provides a microscopic look at the workings of a relationship. The series has acquired the love of fans by being very relatable and raw. Zatima cleverly portrays the conflict with humanity. With all the characters fleshed out brilliantly, Tyler Perry's genius shines through this show. The cast includes Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, and Jasmin Brown.

The show revolves around Zac and Fatima, a couple trying to maintain their relationship through troubling times.

2) I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Adapted from the play of the same name, Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself is a look at family dynamics. The story of the film is simplistic on the surface, but it reveals a whole world of issues once revealed. But the film never touches the point of being preachy.

It creates moments of laughter that aid in the storytelling. Although this film has received mixed reviews from the audience, many see it as one of the director's best works to date. The cast of the film boasts of Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry himself, and Brian White.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"When Madea catches sixteen-year-old Jennifer and her two younger brothers looting her home, she decides to take matters into her own hands."

3) All the Queen's Men (2021-present)

This crime drama, directed by Tyler Perry, is as thrilling as it is sensual. The director balances the different aspects of the story with panache. The series has great scenery and beautiful set pieces that aid in creating an atmosphere that matches the storyline.

The characters give reign to their animalistic instincts, making it an enjoyable watch. The cast of the show includes Eva Marcille, Raquel Palmer, and Skyh Black. The TV series revolves around Madame, a drug lord and nightclub owner who has to make difficult choices to keep her business afloat.

4) For Colored Girls (2018)

Based on Ntozake Shange's play, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf, this film is a heartbreaking tale of 20 women of color. A thought-provoking commentary on issues of gender politics, the film is raw and bold. For Colored Girls proves the director's capability of dealing with heavy-handed topics.

The film raises important questions about what it means to be a woman in this world. A film worth watching from the director's filmography, the cast includes Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kimberly Elise.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Each of the women portray one of the characters represented in the collection of twenty poems, revealing different issues that impact women in general and women of color in particular."

5) Good Deeds (2012)

A romance, Good Deeds reflects the director's range beautifully. This heartwrenching tale of a single mother struggling to make ends meet received acclaim from fans and critics. The director's simplistic storytelling provides the flourish it needs to connect with the audience. This memorable film consists of a cast including Thandiwe Newton, Tyler Perry, and Gabrielle Union.

The plot of the film follows businessman Wesley Deeds as he tries to do good in the world by providing a single mother of two with financial support.

These 5 Tyler Perry movies and TV shows prove that he is one of the most influential directors working in today's times. His recent film, Mea Culpa, is currently streaming on Netflix.