Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Green/Sail” shoes: Everything we know so far

In the past few months of 2023, Jordan Brand introduced to the sneaker community a few colorways of its newly developed Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn boot design. For the most recent release, the shoe brand decked the stated boot design in a “Green/Sail” ensemble.

As per Sneaker news, the recently produced footwear pieces for the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn "Green/Sail" are anticipated to make their public appearance sometime around the next few weeks. This is the anticipated time frame, though the confirmed launch dates are kept concealed by Swoosh for now.

These substantial boots will be offered with a presumptive price tag of $165 per pair. Reportedly, they will be made available for purchase through the Nike SNKRS app, as well as through Nike's online and physical retail locations and through a variety of retail merchants who are affiliated with Nike.

Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Green/Sail” boots feature chunky platform sole units

Here's another look at the high-top boots (Image via Nike)

Jordan Brand's most recent interpretation of the high-fashion boot trend has been welcomed with a variety of responses, and it is scheduled to make its debut sometime in the coming year. The Air Jordan 1 fusion design has now extended its first actual shade from the Pantone wheel, and it has arrived in Vachetta leather and a "Triple-Black" finish.

The sole section of the design, which is substantially platformed, and the chunky tread underneath are both coated in a single hue of evergreen, which is guaranteed to set it apart from the rest of the lineup.

The design of the silhouette has been imprinted with a brilliant green taste. While the outer collar is extended to unforeseen heights, the top continues to maintain its relationship to the foundation of the AJ1 shoe.

Here's another look at the heels and sides (Image via Nike)

The latter is cured solely in a deep "Sail" shade, which contrasts with the midsole that is located adjacent to it while successfully preserving the neutral color blocking that was selected for the pair.

In addition to this, a small amount of green starts to enter from the upper, which causes the tongue tabs as well as the insoles to close in a dynamic manner.

The official website of Nike Inc. provides the following information with the goal of shedding light on the historical background of the Air Jordan 1 brand:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Here's a detailed look at the front and back (Image via Nike)

It continued as,

"Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “Green/Sail” boots that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those interested in getting their hands on them are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these boot designs.