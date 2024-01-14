Air Jordan 1 High MM "Anthracite" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Recently, the Air Jordan 1 MM (Method of Make) was added to Jordan Brand's collection of reimagined Air Jordan 1s. The next launch will feature the stated model in "Anthracite" makeup. The complete shoe is wrapped up in an Anthracite/Neutral Grey-Sail-Muslin palette.

During April 2024, the Air Jordan 1 High MM “Anthracite” colorway is expected to enter the marketplace, as per early reports. Note that the fixed release date has not yet been revealed by the shoe company.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be available for purchase both online and in-store via Nike and a bunch of its connected retail shops. A retail price of $155 will be set for the sneaker, which is available in women's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 High MM "Anthracite" shoes are combined with neutral grey tones all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Many iterations of the Air Jordan 1 have passed the baton to the current generation as a classic sneaker. Despite a modest decline in demand compared to its peak years, Jordan Brand maintains the recognized model current and relevant by constantly developing and releasing novel variations.

When it comes to the Air Jordan 1 family tree, one of the most recently launched models is the Jordan 1 MM High, which is a women's specific shape that takes the classic Air Jordan 1 High to a higher level by using distinctive features and materials.

The Jordan 1 High MM "Anthracite" will make its debut in April 2024, coinciding with the release of the “Jade Smoke” colorway that is scheduled to go into production.

Expand Tweet

A smart combination of materials and colors is displayed in the Jordan 1 High MM "Anthracite" shoe. A combination of tumbled leather and corduroy is used for the top, with the latter being used to gracefully embellish the tongue, midfoot, and collar, therefore offering an extra layer of luxury and dimension.

The neutral grey Swoosh, in addition to the collar accent, provides an intriguing contrast to the anthracite tumbled leather that is used for the mudguard, eyestays, and heel reinforcements.

Moreover, the design incorporates white tumbled leather on the toe top, which contributes to the overall appearance of cleanliness and freshness. This colorway, which has a sail midsole and a gray rubber outer sole unit that are well-balanced, guarantees both fashion and practicality.

Take a closer look at the side panels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

The description of the Air Jordan 1 MM shoe on Nike’s site reads:

“Your style is iconic and your taste is next level. Show it off with the Method of Make series—limited, elevated iterations of legendary sneakers.”

It further continues as follows:

“Soft-touch textiles on the tongue and underlays give this AJ1 a tactile luxury. The unlined toe box puts an emphasis on deconstructed comfort. Take another look and you'll notice the exaggerated proportions, visually setting your J's apart from the rest. Get ready to get noticed.“

Be on the lookout for the upcoming AJ 1 High MM “Anthracite” colorway that will supposedly enter the market in the coming months. Those absolutely curious to get their hands on these high-tops are urged to stay in touch with Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their drop.