Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 North American tour is scheduled from April 27, 2024, to July 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will see the singer become the first Punjabi singer at the Vancouver, BC, palace.

The singer announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Vancouver, Calgary, Dallas, and more, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 26, 2024.

Artist resale for the tour will be available from February 29, 2024, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed with the code DILJIT. Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will also be available. It can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

At the same time, Ticketmaster and Venue presales will be available and accessed via individual venue sites and socials. The Presale code for the Prudential Center concert is SOCIAL.

General tickets will be available starting March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have yet to be announced as of the time of writing this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming tour represents his first major tour since 2023's Born to Shine tour, where he performed across Australia and New Zealand in October. This was preceded by his Coachella festival appearance in the same year.

The singer is set to bring a new tour to his global audience. The full list of dates and venues for Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 North American tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place

May 3, 2024 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

May 6, 2024 — Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

May 8, 2024 — Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11, 2024 — Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

May 15, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

May 17, 2024 — Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena

May 21, 2024 — Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

May 24, 2024 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

May 28, 2024 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

May 30, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

July 10, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at Crypto Arena

July 13, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh is best known internationally for his album Ghost, released on September 29, 2023. The album peaked at number 5 on the Canadian album chart and at number 24 on the Kiwi and UK album charts, respectively.

Also notable are his eleventh and twelfth studio albums, G.O.A.T. and MoonChild Era, with the former peaking at number 16 on the Canadian album chart and setting a precedent for his later successes.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on August 20, 2020, the singer elaborated on the album and its success, stating,

“I believe music transcends across all cultures. Music is my first love. I am humbled by G.O.A.T.'s success on various worldwide charts including Billboard, and this kind of recognition motivates me to keep working on my art."

The singer continued,

"With this album I have given audiences insight into my personal thoughts and feelings about my journey and outlook in life. For the first time in ages I managed to stand still and look back to see how far I’ve come. I would credit G.O.A.T with being a mark of celebration of my career and successes thus far."

Diljit Dosanjh, aside from his music career, is also known for his extensive film career, with roles in films such as The Lion of Punjab, Jatt & Juliet, Sardaarji, and Sajjan Singh Rangroot, among others.