"Dude is definitely blacklisted after this": Jelloapocalypse drama explained as Patreon post goes viral

Content creator and voice actor Jelloapocalypse recently went viral on social media platforms after criticizing his Lovely Complex anime project. In a now-deleted Patreon post, the YouTuber expressed disdain for the original show and how the changes he made to the dubbed series marginally improved it. At the time of writing this article, the show’s dubbing production teams had released a statement addressing the YouTuber’s opinions.

X users @Scrath_Point_Z and @MinModulation took to the social networking site to extensively detail what Jelloapocalypse said in his now deleted Patreon post, which was posted on February 12. The former revealed that the content creator, whose real name is Brendan Blaber, openly criticized Lovely Complex’s script after working on the show's writing and directing. They also revealed that the voice actor discussed the “problematic” aspects.

@MinModulation also took to X to reveal that the production house involved in the dubbing project was dissatisfied with Jelloapocalypse and allegedly fired him.

With the voice actor’s personal thoughts about the work he was contracted to do online, one netizen believed that he would not be getting voice acting roles anymore. They said:

What did Jelloapocalypse say about Lovely Complex? Details revealed as deleted blog post goes viral

For those uninitiated, Lovely Complex is a romantic comedy shōjo anime originally directed by Kōnosuke Uda. It was dubbed in English by the Sound Cadence Studio company and received licensing from Discotek Media for the translation. The dubbed version of the show went on to be called LoveCom.

Jelloacolypse, who claimed to direct the actors and write the script for the dubbed version alongside Marissa Lenti, allegedly revealed that Discotek did not wish to spend much money on the dubbing, leading to Sound Cadence hiring several people for free.

Discussing how the show was created with a limited budget, Jelloapocalypse alleged that most of the dubbing was done by voice actors who had free time while working on other shows. He revealed:

“Because the actor is already there on another show and they’re being paid the same amount of money for the time slot, it makes sense to utilize them in multiple shows.”

Blaber also revealed that the show was localized because Lenti was dissatisfied with the original version of the anime. For those unfamiliar, localization occurs in animes when dubbing to factor in cultural differences.

In the blog post, Blaber went on to diss the show’s characters, like protagonist Risa Koizumi, who is “inconsistently written” and “does nothing but miscommunicate and cause problems.” He also claimed that the show had pacing issues and problematic transphobic tropes.

Blaber expressed that the biggest point of contention for dub writers was to alter the original script’s queerphobic dialogues. He revealed that Lenti passed the changed script through “trans sensitivity readers” and also cast numerous trans actors to take on the roles of the transgender characters.

Speaking about the anime, Jelloapocalypse said in his blog post:

“Lenti and I spent a long time on this dub. I’m very, very proud of the work we did. I think we turned an unremarkable and frustrating 3/10 show into a pretty funny and mostly watchable 7/10. I don’t really want to recommend that people watch LoveCom [the dubbed version of Lovely Complex].”

Jelloapocalpyse went on to discuss how the way characters interact was “wrong” and the “obtuse” jokes in the show.

In a Reddit post, the voice actor also revealed that anime distributors allegedly did not allow political “buzzwords” like “sexism,” "patriarchy,” and “chauvinism” to be used in any localized anime, as the anime community prefers to watch the “racist/s*xist/transphobic/etc” content “for the strangest reasons.”

Sound Cadence Studios and Discotek Media release statement after Jelloapocalypse’s Patreon post goes viral

Sound Cadence Studios released a statement on February 13 announcing that they were aware of the “unsanctioned statements made by a contractor in regards to our Lovely Complex dub project.” They revealed that although Jelloapocalypse helped in the creation of the dubbed script, it went through numerous supervisors, Discotek and the “Japanese licensor.” They also added:

“In no situation would we allow a product that didn’t honor the original work to come to market.”

Discotek Media shared a statement by Justin Sevakis, the owner of Media OCD, stating that it was their official address regarding the matter at hand. The latter revealed that the English version was created with the approval of the show’s original producers. Sevakis also said:

“Anyone expecting exact fealty to the Japanese dialogue should be watching the subtitles, which Discotek has always presented with as little altercation as possible when translating from a different language. We are deeply disappointed at this individual’s lack of professional discretion and will not be working with him in the future.”

The exact changes made to Lovely Complex in the dub by Lenti remained unclear at the time of writing. However, it seems like the changes were made on par with Blaber’s.

