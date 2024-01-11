Elton John's auction from Atalanta home: Here's everything you need to know

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are auctioning off the contents of their Atalanta penthouse residence after selling it for over $7.2 million in 2023, marking what could be one of the standout events in years. The pop star is known for his flamboyant collection of art and antiques, as well as several thousand prints and hundreds of photographs, will auction off the contents in eight separate sales at Christie’s New York.

The sales will reportedly feature as many as 900 lots, estimated at more than $10 million in total. The first sale will take place on the evening of February 21, 2024, followed by a day sale that stretches to February 22 and February 23. Six online auctions will follow this.

The contents will feature everything from a pair of the singer’s 1970s-era silver platform boots to his 1990 Bentley to his 18-karat gold, diamond, and orange sapphire Rolex Daytona with a leopard-print face and wristband.

Elton John declined to comment on the auction, but his manager, David Furnish, discussed the sale in a recent interview, giving some insight into what fans and collectors can expect to walk out with.

What items is Elton John selling in the auction?

The range of items that Elton John will be selling from Atalanta Home consists of various items with various price ranges. The combined price of all the items could go up to $10 million or more.

Some of the esteemed items in the collection include the Yamaha Conservatory grand piano, where John played his famed Broadway shows, Billy Elliot and Aida. This will cost a buyer approximately $50,000. Another famed item includes Julian Schnabel’s portrait of Elton John dressed in a gown and ruffled collar. This item is expected to fetch a higher price, around $300,000.

A 2017 Banksy painting of a masked man hurling a bouquet of flowers, secured directly from the anonymous artist, holds the top position with an estimated price of $1.5 million.

The collection also includes an 18-karat gold, diamond, and orange sapphire Rolex Daytona with a leopard-print face and wristband, which could also be in the range of $50,000. The collection also includes some personal items that have defined the singer over his tremendous career, including a pair of sunglasses from about 1975, estimated at $2,000 to $3,000, and his rhinestone suit, estimated at $10,000.

There is also an excess of branded clothing and interior decoration from John's personal collection. Elton John's 360 photographs from his vast collection would be rounding the list. This would be a rare collector's item that could appeal to hardcore fans. Reportedly, John owns a collection of over 7000 prints, and the singer has seldom parted with items from his collection, with the only notable instance occurring 21 years ago.

Some of these photographs, like a Gursky photograph from 2004, Dior Homme, reach a high price, potentially up to $300,000, making them some of his most expensive items in the auction.

Speaking about the auction, Elton John's manager David Furnish added:

"One reason we have been able to collect is because artists know that when they sell to us, their work is going to a home."

This auction is expected to be highly coveted when it begins. More details about the same should be out soon.