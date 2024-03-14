From BLACKPINK's Lisa X SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's interaction to celebrities' stunning appearance: Everything that went down at Bulgari Seoul event

Bulgari hosted one of its highly coveted events of the year in Seoul which saw Lisa of BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, among other celebutantes gracing its red carpet. On March 14, 2024, the Italian luxury fashion house hosted its grand event at the Theatre des Lumieres in Seoul.

The CEO of LLOUD and SEVENTEEN's rapper were seen chatting with one another candidly and posed for several tabloids as the two faces of the brand. Previously, Lisa stole the show with her brand-new Bulgari ad campaign film, which debuted the B.Zero1 jewelry line created by Antoni Tudisco. The Thai rapper was also featured as the face of the exclusive collection in 2022.

Bulgari's exclusive event highlighting B.Zero1 amidst a starlit evening with Lisa, Mingyu, ENHYPEN & more

In honor of its evolved range, the Italian luxury fashion house invited stars such as ENHYPEN members Jungwon and Niki, Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, Mile Romsaithong, South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk, and Chinese singer Tóc Tiên, among others.

Other prominent A-list celebrities present at the Bulgari Korea event included Turkish actress Serenay Sarikaya, Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby, 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, and Filipino actress Nadine Lustre.

Additionally, Lisa and Mingyu were seen interacting with one another throughout the evening and giving off "bestie" vibes.

As for their attires, the BLACKPINK star and Mingyu were dressed in a way that was consistent with the monochromatic ensembles, that are typically seen at South Korean red-carpet events. Lisa showed up in an asymmetrical cutout black dress from Dion Lee's spring/summer 2024 collection with accessories from the BULGARI BULGARI x Lisa limited edition.

Throughout the event, Mingyu stood by her side as he adhered to the black dress code and kept things classy and elegant with his blazer-pants combo, drawing attention to the symbolic necklace he wore.

The star-studded pair's unbeaten looks also dominated 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which just ended. On February 27, Mingyu graced the Dior Autumn-Winter 2024–25 event, while on March 5, Lisa enchanted the crowd at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall–Winter presentation.

Once more, the CEO of LLOUD emphasized her status as the brand's global ambassador by flaunting Bulgari's Monete High Jewelry Necklace, purportedly valued at $153,200.

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has partnered with Italian luxury jewelry company Bulgari, serving as the brand's latest ambassador for the B.zero1 line. The collection, which has been a defining feature of the brand for the past three decades, has been reinterpreted with the launch of the B.zero1 Rock line and the 18K-gold collection.

The B.zero1 line, which continues to be the pinnacle of modern accessories, is a jewelry design breakthrough that was inspired by the zenith of Rome's Colosseum. With its distinct method of encircling Tubogas into a spiral that has a hollow, cylindrical center, the range represents the enduring quality of objects connected by self-sufficiency and fortitude.

This is the second official public appearance by the BLACKPINK rapper. The 26-year-old CEO of the artist management company LLOUD made a surprise appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, which resulted in selling out of the Louis Vuitton Pic Trunk Purse she was seen carrying during the event.

Furthermore, apart from joining the lead cast of HBO's The White Lotus season 3, the rapper-singer is reportedly working on her solo music. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is set to perform with his group at Seoul's Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31 as part of their encore concert FOLLOW AGAIN.