Hack My Home: Meet the cast

Netflix's latest home renovation series, Hack My Home, is set to be released on the streaming platform on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 3 am ET. It is going to be the one-stop show for all innovative ideas to transform ordinary work-from-home spaces to their maximum potential. This will give the remote officer goers some "aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations."

The brand-new home renovation, Hack My Home, is set to bring together four transformational wizards known for their knack for reinventing any space. All four of these renovators have a set of their own distinct skills and will work together to create the transformations. These renovators include Jessica Banks for engineering, Ati Williams for construction, Brooks Atwood for innovation, and Mikel Welch for design.

Hack My Home cast will feature a group of renovation wizards

Currently, more and more people have begun working from home, which makes most of the living spaces and their aesthetics quite essential. A living room is no longer just a place to relax and unwind, it has transformed into a multipurpose area that serves as a home office, bedroom, or even a classroom for those homeschooling.

Netflix's new home renovation series, Hack My Home, brings together four experts who use ingenious tips and tricks to reinvent these spaces. They allow families to maximize their homes' potential.

As mentioned earlier, Hack My Home features a talented foursome who works together to innovate, construct, and design unique spaces and accommodations. They work to redefine the way their clients live. As the show is all set to premiere on July 7, here's a look at the experts at the center of this exciting series.

1) Jessica Banks

Jessica Banks is a renowned inventor, entrepreneur, and roboticist with degrees in Engineering/Robotics from MIT and Physics from the University of Michigan. She is the founder of RockPaperRobot (RPR), a kinetic furniture company that transforms traditionally static furniture into interactive, objects.

Jessica has gained recognition for her versatility and thought-provoking designs.

2) Ati Williams

This Hack My Home expert is a self-proclaimed Renovation Ninja, she is a licensed general contractor, designer, and the mastermind behind Honeycomb. Her interest in renovation sparked when she purchased her first home in 2004.

Since then, she has worked on numerous renovations, from cosmetic builds to complete gut rehabs. She created Honeycomb, a platform that allows homeowners to experience the creative process of renovating and designing their own beautiful homes.

3) Brooks Atwood

Brooks is a designer, innovator, and architect who has gained recognition as one of the world's innovative creators. He established his international design studio, Brooks Atwood Design, in 2003, in Brooklyn.

With a strong background in architecture, Brooks brings a unique perspective to the Hack My Home team. He has previously showcased his talent on the HGTV show Design Star, where he finished as a finalist in season 8.

4) Mikel Welch

Mikel Welch is a celebrity interior designer, on-air personality, and design expert. He gained recognition as a contestant on season 7 of HGTV's Design Star and as the senior set decorator for the Emmy Award-winning The Steve Harvey Show.

Mikel has designed rooms for prominent figures such as Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Halle Berry. With his wealth of experience and eye for design, Mikel brings a fresh perspective to the Hack My Home team.

These talented experts will be seen helping families make the most of their homes on July 7, 2023, only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes