Masters of the Air episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Masters of the Air episode 3 will air on Friday, February 2, at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The first two episodes of the latest war drama from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman—the trio behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific were dropped on Netflix on January 26 on Apple TV+.

Masters of the Air, which is based on the critically acclaimed novel by Donald L. Miller, narrates the true story of the courageous young American Eight Air Force pilots who risked their lives to take on Nazi Germany in the skies during World War II.

The drama features an incredible cast, including Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler, and Ncuti Gatwa from Doctor Who. While the first two episodes featured some enthralling aerial fights and introduced the central characters, fans are anticipating the release of the third episode to know what unfolds ahead.

When will Masters of the Air episode 3 be released?

On Friday, January 26, the first two episodes of Masters of the Air were made available at once. However, the show will continue to release the remaining episodes every week. The new episodes starting with Masters of the Air episode 3, will arrive one week after the other at midnight PT and 8 a.m. GMT on Fridays, starting from February 2.

Where to watch Masters of the Air episode 3?

Expand Tweet

For viewers in the US, UK, and Canada, Apple TV+ will be the only platform to watch Masters of the Air episode 3. It is also available for streaming on the platform for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Although several aggregator websites, such as Fubo, provide package subscriptions for various streaming platforms, other streaming possibilities are not currently recognized.

Masters of the Air episodes one and two - A quick recap

Masters of the Air is the heroic narrative of the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Squad during World War II. To combat Nazi Germany, the battalion took off from the United States and arrived in Britain in the spring of 1943.

Along with a few other crew members, the plot revolves around two of the unit's leaders, Majors Gale Cleven and John Egan. The 100th squad establishes itself at the Royal Air Base Thorpe Abbot, from where they command all of their combat missions.

In the first episode, the Americans attacked the Germans' U-boat pens in the Weser River, and the squad encountered immense German resistance. Commanding Officer Huglin canceled the mission due to dense cloud cover and low visibility.

Without releasing a bomb, the entire unit had to make it back home. After encountering intense German artillery near the base of a Polish hilltop, the unit was outclassed by the more capable German fighter jets.

In the process, three planes suffered severe damage. Before the mission, Egan (Callum Turner), who had been promoted to Group Air Executive—told the pilot how frustrated he was not able to participate in the mission.

After their next mission in Trondheim, Norway, proved to be successful, the team was even more happy after the second episode. They completed their mission of demolishing German submarine pens. When it came to helping the lads return home, the story's narrator, Harry Crossby, proved to be the man of the moment thanks to his quick thinking.

The American war drama streaming television miniseries, Masters of the Air episode 3, continues on Apple TV+ from Friday, February 2, 2024.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.