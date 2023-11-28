My Norwegian Holiday on Hallmark: Full cast list 

My Norwegian Holiday is one of the latest festive specials from the Hallmark Channel. The channel kicked off festivities with its Christmas-themed specials from October 20, 2023 and is set to continue till December 21, 2023.

The upcoming film is directed by David Mackay and stars Rhiannon Fish who has been a regular feature in many other Hallmark films. Fish will be starring alongside David Elsendoorn who is best known for his role as Jan Maas in Ted Lasso.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"A grieving woman forges a deep connection with a Norwegian man when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. She soon agrees to accompany him to Norway to uncover the troll's origins and find her own path to healing, love and family."

My Norwegian Holiday is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023, on the Hallmark Channel.

My Norwegian Holiday cast ist

Rhiannon Fish as Jessica Jonhson "JJ"

Rhiannon Fish is a Canadian-born Australian actress who stars as the protagonist of My Norwegian Holiday. Her character Jessica Johnson, or JJ, is grieving the loss of her grandmother when she meets Henrik.

She decides to join him on a journey to Norway to discover more about her grandmother and her heritage. With the Christmas spirit engulfing her, she embarks on a journey of healing, love, and family ties.

Rhiannon Marie Fish made her acting debut in the role of Lisa Jeffries in the television soap opera Neighbours. She went on to star as Rocky in the Disney Channel show As the Bell Rings. She was also a recurring cast member of The 100 in the role of Ontari and has also appeared in season 13 of the hit reality television series Dancing With the Stars.

David Elsendoorn as Henrik Strom

David Elsendoorn is playing the lead role in My Norwegian Holiday alongside Rhiannon Fish and stars as Henrik Strom. Hailing from Norway, his character Henrik encounters JJ (Rhiannon Fish) and they embark on a journey to Norway to experience Christmas. He helps JJ explore Norwegian Christmas traditions and the change of pace in life helps her deal with the loss of her grandmother.

David Elsendoorn is a Dutch actor born in Utrecht and is most famous for his role as the AFC Richmond defender Jan Maas in the very popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Elsendoorn is also a recurring character in the Dutch television series Flikken Maastricht.

Peter Vollebregt as Johan Strom

Peter Vollebregt at the Emmys (image via IMDb)

Peter Vollebregt is an Irish actor with Dutch origins. In My Norwegian Holiday, He plays the role of Henrik Strom's father, Johan Strom. He seems like a jovial character as per the trailer for the film, released by Hallmark.

Vollebregt has extensive film and theater experience with lead roles in many prestigious productions across major theaters in Ireland,

My Norwegian Holiday - Other cast members

The upcoming Christmas-themed film from Hallmark also includes other popular names who have appeared in other Hallmark productions. These include Conor Mullen as Anders, Deirdre Monaghan as Astrid Strom, Karen Connell as Nora Strom, Ian Lloyd Anderson as Marc, Francesca Europa as Mia, Magnús Blöndal Jóhannsson as Frederik, and Paul Tylak as Bill Chisholm among others.

My Norwegian Holiday is scheduled to be released on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2023. Stay tuned!