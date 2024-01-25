"Has nothing to do with skin tone": Lil Wayne trolled for saying people hate Drake because he is light-skinned 

Lil Wayne is being trolled online for his reasoning of why people hate Drake. In a recent interview on “The Richard Sherman Podcast”, the 41-year-old said the Canadian rapper and singer gets hated on for being light-skinned.

Sherman and Wayne began talking about the latter signing Nicki Minaj and Drake to his record label Young Money Entertainment. The NFL cornerback then expressed his genuine curiosity to know why Drake gets hate from people. To which, the “Lollipop” hitmaker responded without hesitation:

“He red, he light-skinned.”

Wayne continued:

“That’s history. That’s just American history. How I know is because I’m not lightskinned. I hated on all light-skinned dudes in school. So yeah, it’s American history, man.”

Although netizens agreed that many people don't like Drake, they disapproved of the reason Lil Wayne provided. One user commented on The Shade Room's post on the interview and explained it is the singer's personality that makes him unlikeable and not the color of his skin.

Internet disagrees with Lil Wayne's comment about Drake being hated for being light-skinned. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Lil Wayne gets criticized for saying Drake being light-skinned is the reason people hate him

People argued that the hate or negativity Drake gets has nothing to do with his skin color. Many said he is disliked because he has made a name for himself in American music despite being Canadian.

A few others also disagreed with Lil Wayne's comment that as a dark-skinned Black, he used to hate the light-skinned ones. Some dark-skinned users commented on The Shade Room's post and said they don't hate light-skinned Black people, so Wayne's narrative is not true. Several people corrected the rapper that Drake is not a light-skinned Black person, but rather biracial.

Internet reacts to Wayne's comment about Drake being hated on for his light-skinned complexion. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Drake is biracial by birth

The 37-year-old Canadian singer previously spoke about this. He noted his self-awareness about being light-skinned in the 2018 single “Nonstop”. Early in his career, Drake expressed his sensitivity to the “light-skinned complex” even during interviews. In 2011, he told the Village Voice:

“I mean, I’m so light that people are like ‘you’re white’. That’s what I get more than anything, people saying ‘you’re white, you’re not Black’”.

Drake was born to an African-American father from Memphis and a white Jewish-Canadian mother. Thus, the singer is of biracial heritage, which explains his light-skinned complexion. The singer has not yet made any response to Lil Wayne's comment.

