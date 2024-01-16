"He looks homeless”: Internet reacts as DC Police on the lookout for suspect who set another man on fire

DC Police are currently searching for the person who they believe set a man on fire in Northwest on Monday afternoon, January 15, which is not far from the US Capitol. According to the police, the incident happened after 3 pm at the junction of North Capitol Street and P Street, Northwest.

The victim was strolling about a mile north of the National Mall at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest. At this time, he was sprayed with liquid accelerant by an unidentified guy who approached him, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department's official website.

The news was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @DCPoliceDept. Once the news got out, social media users took to the post's comment section to criticize the suspect's action.

Netizens react as DC Police look for the suspect who set another man on fire

Around 3 pm on Monday, the suspect "poured a liquid" onto a man at the junction of two streets, set it on fire, and fled, according to the detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to the police, after lighting the man on fire with the liquid, the suspect fled. As per the same department, the victim was taken to a neighboring hospital to receive treatment for severe injuries. On Monday, the detectives took a surveillance photo of the suspect, who looks to be holding a glass jar, public.

According to the same report by the authorities, the suspect doused the victim with a substance and lit it. Meanwhile, officials from DC Fire and EMS stated that they are collaborating with DC police to look into the event.

However, the authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack or disclosed if the victim and the attacker knew one another.

On the other hand, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the DC Police Department to anyone who can provide information that results in the suspect's arrest and conviction. The police have urged people with information on the same to text a tip to 50411, which is the department's text tip line, or call the police department at 202-727-9099.

Meanwhile, once the news got out, netizens started criticizing the suspect. They took to the comment section of the DC Police Department’s X post to express their opinion regarding the same.

This is not the first case involving the DC Police in recent times

The Seventh District detectives of the DC Police are currently searching for the suspects involved in a robbery that took place in Southeast Washington, DC.

Around 10 in the morning on January 12, a robbery occurred in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road. With a gun in hand, the suspects went up to the victim and demanded they turn over their belongings. After that, they fled on foot. However, a security camera caught the suspects.

Additionally, the authorities stated on its official website that anyone with information about the crime, or who can identify these suspects. can text a tip to the Department's official tip line, which is at 50411, or call the police at (202) 727-9099.

On the other hand, the District of Columbia Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can give any information that will result in the identification, apprehending, and conviction of the person or people responsible for the crime.