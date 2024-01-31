“He’s the same little bean now”: Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung’s biography from 2018 Japan Fanclub magazine resurfaces online

An old biography from 6-7 years ago has resurfaced once again on the internet because of BTS V's new project Love Wins All. The biography is a part of the 2018 BTS Japan Official Fanclub Magazine, Volume 6, from the segment, My biography (Taehyung). In this biography, V disclosed many details about his selection process and what drove him toward becoming a member of the popular group BTS.

He made many candid and casual revelations about the entire process and how his life was during that time. Along with discussing his then-present and past, he had also expressed some desires for the future of himself and his bandmates. Throughout the copy, he expressed his sincere gratitude towards this one person, who pushed him into becoming the seventh member of BTS.

Along with this, he conveyed his wish to travel with his teammates without the presence of cameras. The entire biography spoke a lot about V as a person and displayed the fact that over the years, no matter the fame that the group has achieved, V has stayed the innocent being he was. Reading this drove one of the fans on X to write "He’s the same little bean now."

"Chapter of his life," BTS' V reflects on trainee days and dreams of future adventures with the group

In a past revelation, surfaced on the internet recently, BTS V took a trip down memory lane, sharing insights into his journey from trainee school to the present. In "Japan Official Fanclub Magazine's biography of 2018," the artist expressed the challenges of balancing friendships and practice during his trainee days, recounting a stern figure from the group who pushed him to be more serious about his craft.

Despite initial reluctance, V acknowledged the impact of this one particular person, whose exact identity was not disclosed. He mentioned them being a strict mentor, thanking them for the pivotal role they played in his debut with the seven-member group. This mentor not only recommended him during the group's formation but also revealed the plans for debuting a then new group called BTS.

"We butted heads a lots but there's something I want to say to that person right now. 'Because of you, I was able to debut in BTS. Thank u very much!" That person really treasured me & they recommended me when the members for the group debut were being selected."

V expressed that during the early days, the seven members shared a room at the dorms, creating an environment filled with laughter and camaraderie. Reflecting on the journey, Taehyung mentioned the transition to individual rooms, admitting to feeling a bit lonely now that they are more established.

"What I want to do in the future is to travel with all 7 of us. As long as it's with the members, idc where. However there has to be no cameras. This is vital. Camera are too distracting when they're rolling, so please give us complete privacy *laughs*"

With five years having passed since their debut, V revealed that the group is gradually gaining more private time. He expressed joy in spending this time with his parents, especially relishing his mom's home-cooked dinners.

Beyond his music career, V has developed a passion for photography over the last three years. He frequently captures landscapes and fellow members, intending to share these photos directly with ARMY, the group's fanbase, in the future.

Fans became teary-eyed after reading this and stated that even after all these years, their beloved Love Me Again singer has remained the same humble person:

Expand Tweet

Across the entire biography, V largely spoke about the moments he spent with his late grandmother, whom he still cherishes the most. His mention of Jimin as his high schoolmate from their teenage years also melted the fans' hearts. As BTS continues to evolve, V's past reflections still offer fans a fresh glimpse into the artist's personal growth and aspirations for the future.