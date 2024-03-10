"Not how to support me": Ariana Grande implores fans to not be hateful towards people mentioned in Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has asked her fans not to attack anyone or send hate towards people who are seemingly mentioned in the pop star’s new album, Eternal Sunshine.

The 30-year-old pop star shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 9, 2024, after her seventh studio album came out on Friday, as per Fox News. She wrote in part of her text,

"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite."

Expand Tweet

Netizens have claimed that the songs in her album could be about her ex-husband Dalton Gomez's alleged infidelity or her current boyfriend Ethan Slater, as per Complex.

Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending ‘hateful messages’ following release of her album Eternal Sunshine

Expand Tweet

Ariana Grande released her seventh full-length album, Eternal Sunshine, on Friday, March 8, 2024. The project comes after her chart-topper album Positions, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2020, as per Complex.

On Saturday, Eternal Sunshine set a record as the most-streamed album in a single day, the first to do so in 2024 so far, as per Billboard. According to Grande’s fans, the lyrics on her titular song allegedly hint at her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, cheating on her. The couple got married on May 15, 2021, and Grande filed for divorce on September 18, 2023. Parts of her lyrics read,

"So now we play our separate scenes/ Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest/ Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends. I'll be the first to say, 'I'm sorry'/ Now you got me feelin' sorry/ I showed you all my demons, all my lies/ Yet you played me like Atari."

Expand Tweet

After her fans sent hateful messages about her ex-husband, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to urge her fans to listen to the album more closely. She implored her fans to not judge the people seemingly mentioned in her lyrics. The singer added,

"Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a thorough line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely."

Netizens reacted to her message and the lyrics on social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans agreed with Ariana Grande and spoke about the hateful messages.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The couple's divorce was filed in September 2023, and Dalton Gomez was spotted kissing actress Maika Monroe days after finalizing the divorce in October 2023. As per Cosmopolitan, Ariana Grande and SpongeBob SquarePants star Ethan Slater are currently dating after meeting on the set of Wicked.

Grande received a lot of backlash, as the actor had been married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, since 2018 and got divorced in July 2023. Ethan and Lilly welcomed their son Ezra Slate in August 2022, as per Page Six.

Expand Tweet

Grande performed her song Imperfect for You as the musical guest on the Josh Brolin-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday night, as per Billboard.