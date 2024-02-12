"The Entire World Connected For 15 Minutes Tonight": Fans react to Ludacris's message to Usher

A few hours after the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show premiered last night, Ludacris took to social media to express his love for Usher by calling him his long-time friend and brother.

Luda posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he playfully shouts out his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, by claiming none of the 115 million viewers compare to his number one fan before panning the video down to her.

He went on to genuinely express his love for the fans, citing how grateful he was for their support. The rapper also gave a shout-out to Usher, saying this was what they worked for, and identified their music as being a source of upliftment.

Expand Tweet

Luda also suggested he was lucky to witness the live reactions to their performance since he felt the entire stadium levitate and vibrate to Usher's Halftime show. He ends his statement by thanking all the viewers who witnessed the Super Bowl from their homes, stating:

"For the people watching on television and all around the world at home, thank you. I just wanna say thank you. Gratitude"

Fans appeared glad the rapper decided to share his appreciation with the fans and viewers of Super Bowl LVIII's Halftime show. They expressed their admiration for the rapper and his career in the comment section, of his post.

"You were the highlight tonight!": Ludacris fans showcase their love for the rapper on X

Fans of the rapper were quick to respond to Luda's appreciation post with love and support for his career and performance, with many highlighting him as an icon.

One user even suggested that Ludacris should've been the headliner for the 2024 Halftime show alluding to the audience's reaction to the rapper's appearance for his performance on the song Yeah!.

Expand Tweet

More support messages poured in for the rapper's performance, with many fans citing Luda as their favorite performer from last night's event. One fan highlighted how, while watching the Super Bowl with their friends, they were pleasantly surprised to witness Ludacris appearing on stage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many highlighted the Finale, which saw performances from Lil Jon and Luda, as the most entertaining part of the show.

One fan appeared to send Usher love for his efforts in putting together a spectacle of a show by calling it "Phenomenal". They appeared to be highlighting the roller skates that were incorporated into the choreography as a blessing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also appeared surprised at seeing Ludacris rocking his new afro hairdo, with one user suggesting the rapper is reminiscing about his younger days without the corn rolls.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Ludacris has been featured on a few songs over the years, his last full-length project was 2015's Ludaversal, which was his ninth studio album. The album was released via Dej Jam Recordings and debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE