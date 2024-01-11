What happened to Sehee Cho? 'Soldiers of Christ' members arrested months after woman found dead in Georgia car trunk

33-year-old Sehee Cho was allegedly slain during a harsh admission procedure into the 'Soldiers of Christ', which is a fanatic religious group led by two South Korean brothers.

Fox News reported that in September 2023, Sehee, who was allegedly lured by a "religious organization" to "find God" after a traumatic experience, was located in the trunk of a vehicle as a 70-pound decaying corpse.

According to the report by Fox News, in the four months since the discovery of the body, seven individuals who were a part of 'Soldiers of Christ' were apprehended in connection with Sehee Cho's death.

All the suspects were charged with felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another.

Sehee Cho was allegedly tortured and starved to death by 'Soldiers of Christ'

A press release by the Gwinnett County Police Department stated that the accused 26-year-old Eric Hyun of Suwanee, was the driver of the silver passenger car that had the deceased body of Sehee Cho in the trunk.

On September 12, 2023, Eric Hyun parked the car at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive and reached out to a family member to pick him up. The family member then drove him to an Atlanta area hospital because of unrelated injuries.

According to the press release by the Gwinnett County Police Department, at the hospital, Eric asked the family member to get a personal belonging for him from within the parked vehicle.

While retrieving the requested item, the family member located the deceased body and contacted 911.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported that during the course of the investigation, authorities issued a search warrant at 2415 Stable Gate in unincorporated Lawrenceville, which is a location associated with Eric.

Detectives, along with crime scene investigators, gathered and processed evidence found at the location. Authorities suspect that the crime took place in the basement of the residence.

Fox News reported that the members of 'Soldiers of Christ' allegedly kept Sehee Cho captive in their basement for weeks, hit her with a belt, dipped her in ice, and starved her to death.

The press release by the Gwinnett County Police Department read:

"During the course of the investigation, detectives believe the victim moved to the United States from South Korea sometime back in the summer of this year for the purpose of joining a religious organization. The accused individuals referred to themselves as belonging to "Soldiers of Christ." The victim was apparently subjected to beatings and malnourishment for weeks."

It added:

"The victim’s body weighed approximately 70 pounds when discovered by detectives. The Medical Examiner’s Office believes malnourishment could be a contributing factor to her death."

The Associated Press reported that 26-year-old Joonho Lee of Lawrenceville is the founder of 'Soldiers of Christ'. He wanted 12 disciples and attempted to recruit a Korean American student at Georgia State University following the death of Sehee Cho.

Eric Hyun's attorney, David Boyle, has claimed that his client was also drafted by 'Soldiers of Christ' and tortured.

According to the report by the Associated Press, one of the defendants informed authorities that Joonho Lee got direct instructions from God. During a court hearing on October 19, 2023, a Gwinnett County police detective testified that the members of 'Soldiers of Christ' captured video recordings of themselves hitting Sehee Cho with a belt and placing her in ice baths.

The videos were allegedly shot once when the victim seemed weak and then again when she appeared to be nearing death.

The other members of 'Soldiers of Christ' include 15-year-old Junyeoug Lee, who is being prosecuted as an adult, and 22-year-old Juoonhyum Lee. Both of them are brothers of Joonho Lee.

In October 2023, their mother, Mihee Lee, was apprehended and charged. 26-year-old Gawom Lee, who is a cousin of the Lee family and was visiting from South Korea, along with Joonho Lee's fiancée, 25-year-old Hyunji Lee, are also charged as suspects in the case.

The case has left the Korean community in metro Atlanta shocked

The Associated Press reported that following news reports of Sehee Cho's death, the extensive Korean community in metro Atlanta was left shocked. According to community leaders, the case serves as a call to action for Korean Americans to be more attentive to religious cults and possible risks to incoming South Korean immigrants.

The president of the Atlanta chapter of the Korean American Coalition, Sarah Park, said:

"It really kind of alerted people that we should not be so comfortable."

According to the report by the Associated Press, community leaders find the young age and religious ties of the majority of the defendants to be more concerning. The accused mother and brothers from 'Soldiers of Christ' were known to go to church locally, and the father, who has not been charged as of yet, is a pastor in the region.

The church is a recognized vital aspect of Korean life in the United States, and some local pastors are concerned that the killing may be an indication of larger cult-like behavior that has gone unnoticed. Religious cults have been a cause for concern in South Korea.