What is Jacob Elordi accused of? KIIS FM's Joshua Fox speaks out about alleged confrontation with Euphoria star which sparked police probe

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is under police investigation after allegedly harassing KIIS FM radio employee, Joshoa Fox, in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 3 at around 3:30 pm.

Radio producer Joshua Fox, 32, went to cover a story on Jacob Elordi at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney after the radio station learnt that the actor was present at the venue. As per the NSW police, an investigation has been launched against Jacob Elordi for allegedly harassing Fox at the venue.

A spokesperson of the NSW police spoke to Business Insider about the incident and mentioned that Fox did not "sustain any injuries."

"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries."

Despite reports of Fox filing a complaint to the police, the radio producer claimed that authorities contacted him but he is yet to make a statement. He explained that he does not "like the attention".

“I don’t like the attention. Once the media were involved, the main detective was phoning me saying, ‘We’ve seized CCTV, given it’s high profile, it’s going to get a lot of attention and we want to be ready if you do wish to make a statement’.”

Jacob Elordi is yet to comment on the incident and there are no charges against him as of now.

Joshua Fox discussed his alleged run-in with Jacob Elordi on The Kyle and Jackie O Show

An Audio clip from Fox's interaction with Jacob Elordi was played on Monday, February 5, on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

In the audio clip, Fox approached Elordi with an empty jar and asked him if he could "fill it with his bathwater" and "send it to the studio" for his co-host, Jackie 'O' Henderson. The comment is a reference to Jacob Elordi's recent film, Saltburn. Fox claimed that Henderson was a 'huge fan of the movie Saltburn.'

Elordi asked the reporter if he was 'filming' the incident. When Fox confirmed he was filming them, Elordi asked him not to. Fox claims that things went south after this incident. Elordi allegedly "pushed him against the wall" and "grabbed his throat" after this incident.

“He [Elordi] kind of gets up in my face... He’s a lot taller than me. I could’ve kissed him he was that close. I’m backed against a wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys [friends] are beside me. It was kind of scary."

Fox mentioned on the Monday morning episode that he abided by Elordi's request to delete the footage. However, Jacob Elordi urged him to delete it from his 'recently deleted' folder as well, to which he refused.

As per Fox, he was worried that if he deleted the footage, he would have no evidence of the incident taking place.

“I’m thinking, if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence this encounter happened. So then I refused to [delete it]. Jacob flips and pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Fox then claimed that one of Elordi's male friends interrupted to pull him away from the radio staff. The friend also allegedly asked Fox to not talk to the press and make sure that the "video goes nowhere", as per Fox's statements on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

As per Daily Mail Australia, the police have seized the CCTV footage of the alleged assault incident. Entertainment journalist Peter Ford also addressed the incident on Seven's Sunrise on Monday, mentioning that Jacob Elordi can't "afford to have anything go wrong" at this point in his career.

“Jacob is at the moment the most talked about hot, young star in the world so he can’t afford to have anything go wrong.”

He pointed out that Jacob Elordi was “clearly upset that the filming had already commenced." The journalist also explained that if charges are filed, it could have wider employment complications in terms of his working visa in the United States.