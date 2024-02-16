What did Tatiana Iniguez do? Charges explored as Nebraska woman accused of attacking houseguest over minor dispute

In Lincoln, Nebraska, 24-year-old Tatiana Iniguez is now facing assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including stabbing one of them below the eye, during a dispute in her apartment.

Lincoln Police officers responded to a call near North 37th Street and Madison Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, February 11. Witnesses reported that Iniguez had assaulted two guests, including a stabbing incident, prompted by a seemingly minor dispute over housekeeping comments.

The victims, along with two children, were visiting Iniguez's home when they commented on the untidiness of the residence, particularly considering the presence of two other children who lived in the home. The comments escalated into a heated altercation, leading to the alleged attack by Iniguez.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the 911 dispatchers initially received a call with the sounds of distressed children in the background, making it challenging to discern the details. Eventually, the caller, identified as the accused's cousin, reported that Iniguez had stabbed their friend following an argument.

The victims informed the police that they had visited Iniguez's home and remarked on the untidiness. Specifically because of the presence of two children, ages 2 and 4. The situation escalated quickly, with Iniguez allegedly attacking her cousin and choking her during the dispute. The victim, fearing for her cousin's life and the safety of her own children, attempted to intervene.

The arrest affidavit details that Iniguez continued the assault, punching the second woman in the head. Matters took a more alarming turn when Iniguez allegedly grabbed a knife, making a death threat before stabbing one of the women in the face. The victim suffered a 1/2-inch laceration under her eye, and defensive wounds on her hands were observed by police as reported by the Mirror.

Tatiana Iniguez's arrest reveals disturbing living conditions for children

Reports from KOLN highlight the concerning living conditions in Tatiana Iniguez's home. Iniguez, facing charges of second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, was arrested after allegedly attacking two women over a dispute about cleanliness.

Police responding to the scene observed an alarming environment inside Iniguez's residence. Four children were present during the assault, prompting officers to take notice of the hazardous conditions. An "extreme amount" of dog feces and dead mice were found in the basement, along with scattered dirty clothing items throughout the home.

The disturbing scene included feces-covered clothes and towels, raising serious concerns about the welfare of the children living in such conditions. Officers discovered a "very large" knife.

The children have been removed from the home and are reportedly in the custody of Iniguez's mother as reported by Law & Crime.

She is currently held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Her court appearance is scheduled for March 14

