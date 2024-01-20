"WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE?": Internet reacts to Duchess Sophie dancing amid Kate Middleton and King Charles's hospitalizations

Duchess Sophie was observed enjoying an early birthday celebration on January 18 amidst King Charles and the Princess of Wales's health challenges. The Duchess of Edinburgh, married to Prince Edward, the King's brother, is set to turn 59 this week. She was seen dancing to a birthday melody during her visit to the disability charity Mencap in Walton-on-Thames, where she serves as a patron.

Some netizens were disheartened seeing such behavior from Duchess Sophie amidst the Royals' health issues. According to Express, Duchess Sophie was reportedly relieved when she was no longer required to curtsey to Meghan Markle due to her elevated position in the royal hierarchy. Consequently, tensions were reported in the relationship between the two royal wives.

An X user was quick to react,

According to Daily Mail, Duchess Sophie is believed to have been requested to step in and fulfill responsibilities on behalf of King Charles and the Princess of Wales after disclosing their recent health challenges. Buckingham Palace confirmed yesterday that King Charles is scheduled to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.

It was disclosed that the Princess of Wales underwent surgery for an abdominal issue on January 17, and she is expected to be on medical leave until Easter, temporarily stepping back from public duties.

Some netizens slammed Duchess Sophie's behaviour

Despite Duchess Sophie's busy schedule, the royal still found the time to visit the charity and even indulged in a lively dance. In a video shared on X, the duchess swayed to the rhythmic beats of Stevie Wonder's 1980 classic "Happy Birthday."

Duchess Sophie extended her birthday celebrations to the charity's beneficiaries and guests. She joyfully held hands with an unnamed woman, and together, they swayed in enthusiastic tandem, spreading cheer amidst adversity, leading some users to express they felt "disgraced" watching such behavior from the Royal.

A spokesperson from the Buckingham Palace said this about King Charles's condition,

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Additionally, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery on Monday, January 17. Additionally, no public statement from Kensington Palace regarding King Charles's health has been made.

Some netizens were furious with Duchess Sophie, stating how she can have fun when the Royals are fighting with their respective problems. They took to Twitter and wrote:

Duchess Sophie has been entrusted with overseeing the Royal duties during King Charles III's absence. It has been predetermined that William, aged 41, will look after Catherine's three children – Prince George, aged ten, Princess Charlotte, aged eight, and Prince Louis, aged five – until Kate fully recovers.

What is the health update of The Royals: King Charles and Catherine?

The detailed information about King Charles's health has not been publicly disclosed, per the Daily Mail. Sources close to the royal family stated that King Charles wanted to share the specifics of his diagnosis to encourage other men with similar symptoms to seek medical advice in line with public health recommendations.

In a separate announcement from Kensington Palace, it was revealed that the Princess of Wales successfully underwent abdominal surgery and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. After undergoing treatment at The London Clinic in Marylebone, 42-year-old Kate Middleton is expected to spend ten to fourteen days in the hospital.

Following her recovery, she will return home to Windsor, as confirmed by Kensington Palace, emphasizing that the condition is non-cancerous. It was also disclosed that King Charles III is scheduled to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital next week.