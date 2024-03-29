Who is Vermithor in House of the Dragon season 2? Details about the dragon explored 

As fans of the epic Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, look forward to the release of the upcoming Season 2, a range of details have kept them on their toes in recent weeks. Season 1 saw the entire plot being set up for an epic war between the two family factions, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

The final episode finished with the disastrous murder of Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon Arrax, which happened at the hands of Aemond, who is seen losing control over Vhagar. Of course, the series in itself has only begun with what is surely going to be a series of battles between dragon riders, with some epic scenes set to play out in season 2.

Season 1 saw Rhaenyra avoid the possibility of war, considering she had to face members of her own family. However, that is no longer true, as Rhaenyra is set to be supported by her uncle/lover Daemon Targaryen, and is set to unleash her wrath in the coming episodes.

Here, we look at another monster of a dragon who is set to be unleashed and introduced in Season 2, in the form of Vermithor. As the two factions of the family struggle to acquire resources, Vermithor is set to play a huge role in the coming season. Here, we look at everything that is known about the historical dragon.

Who is Vermithor in House of the Dragon?

Of course, fans of the series and readers of George R. R. Martin’s book series will already be excited with the prospect of Vermithor finally being introduced in the series. One of the largest dragons present in the House of the Dragon universe, Vermithor is set to be ridden by none other than Jacaerys Velaryon, as the Blacks will be seen hunting for more dragons to add to their faction in the upcoming episodes.

One of the most ferocious and largest dragons to have ever been born, Vermithor will be ridden by the likes of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen and Hugh Hammer. Hammer in particular is set to become a dragon rider during the Dance of the Dragons while Jacaerys, played by Michael Carter in the series, will also emerge as a major character in the coming time.

Vermithor’s aura, size and ferociousness won him the title of the Bronze Fury, as the dragon in itself showed an unsettling tolerance towards human beings. Vermithor is expected to hatch from an egg placed in Prince Jaehaerys’ cradle, with it already having made an appearance in Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Vermithor will play a huge part in the upcoming season and will be a major player as the Blacks struggle to increase their power and influence in the region. Vermithor is also set to make multiple visits to Winterfell as House of the Dragon as a whole delves into the regions that did not feature in the first season of the show.

With two notable warriors eventually becoming Dragonriders with respect to Vermithor, he can be expected to grow up and become one of the biggest thorns in the Greens’ side. Currently, the Greens lead the Blacks when it comes to dragons, with Vhagar being the most ferocious of the beasts present in the series as of now. However, with the introduction of several dragons in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon, that is set to change completely.