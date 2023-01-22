Who is Olivia Miller from The Bachelor 2023? Meet the 25 year old Ohio stylist

The Bachelor is set to return to screens this Monday with a newly eligible Bachelor and his 30 suitresses. One of the women set to appear on the show and attempt to win Zach Shallcross’s heart is Olivia Miller, a 25-year-old stylist from Ohio.

ABC stated about her:

"Born and raised in a small town with a loving family, Olivia M. is looking for the love of her life! She may be a city-slicker now, but Olivia will always be a small-town girl at heart. She studied fashion and has a passion for all things style and design. Zach, get your suit ready!"

The Bachelor season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Olivia Miller ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor season 27

The upcoming season will feature 30 single women who will compete to be the recipients of the Final Rose. One of the women set to appear in season 27 is Olivia Miller, a 25-year-old stylist from Ohio.

She is a graduate of LIM College with a major in Fashion merchandising and styling. The season 27 cast member is a recipient of the National American Miss Jr. Pre-Teen. Along with that, she earned three more state titles, including Ohio Princess Jr. Pre-Teen, and Pre-Teen in 2003.

In 2015, National American Miss said that her favorite memory of the year, when she won the national title in 2013 was traveling to other state pageants and meeting other contestants, which further provided her with opportunities to meet other state directors associated with NAM.

It further stated:

"Another highlight was going to Las Vegas for the Miss America pageant. Her overall favorite part of the whole year was getting to spend extra special bonding time with her mom, Chris. Traveling from state to state together and making up her introductions on the way to the pageants."

The small-town girl loves binge-watching television shows and reading. Although she may currently reside in a large city, she was raised in a small town and will "always be a small-town girl at heart." The stylist enjoys trying out different places and practicing hot yoga. According to ABC, she can mimic a dolphin's voice.

Joining her on The Bachelor season 27 are 29 other women including Aly, Anastasia, Ariel Bailey, Rebecca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Kimberly, Kylee, Lekha Ravi, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L., Olivia M., Sonia Sharma, Vanessa, Victoria J., and Viktoria E.

Jesse Palmer will host The Bachelor season 27

The ABC show will feature Zach Shallcross as the main cast member. He previously appeared on season 19 of The Bachelorette but left abruptly when he realized his connection with Rachel wasn’t strong enough.

His role on The Bachelor season 27 was announced on the season finale of season 19 by Jesse Palmer, who will appear as the host in the upcoming season. Jesse served as a bachelor in 2004 and will guide the upcoming cast through the process.

Speaking about the show, Jesse said:

"Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET to watch what happens on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

