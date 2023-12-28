5 best VCT Pacific pros in 2023

VCT 2023 marked the start of a new era for Valorant esports. The event was divided into two separate leagues wherein partnered teams competed in the Tier 1 events, whereas non-franchised clubs had to battle their way past the Ascension league. Tier 1 was divided into three separate leagues: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific.

Teams from the Pacific region are known for their unorthodox play and sheer firepower and in Valorant Champions Tour 2023, they solidified themselves as the best in the world. Many pros from the region performed outstandingly, helping their teams create history on the big stage.

This article looks at the five best VCT Pacific pros in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best VCT Pacific pros in 2023

1) something

Ilya "something" Petrov is a Russian esports player who currently plays for the team Paper Rex. He mainly fulfills the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiators Gekko and Breach on certain maps.

something was among the breakout players in VCT 2023. The pro player was recruited by Paper Rex after his record-breaking performance in the Japanese Valorant events. His quick reactions, aided by his sharp aim, would guarantee many rounds for the team, who were unrivaled in their region.

He was among the top players in the VCT Pacific League after earning an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 230.6. He also had a great run in Valorant Champions 2023.

2) Sayaplayer

South Korean esports player Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-Woo plays for T1. He has mainly taken on the role of entry Duelists like Jett and Raze and filled in as the Controller when required.

Sayaplayer made quite a name for himself in NA when he was on 'The Guard.' However, due to franchising, he joined T1 to compete at the highest level possible. While T1 wasn't able to get great results in VCT 2023, Sayaplayer continued to wreak havoc throughout the league.

His Jett plays and Operator shots impressed the global audience and led to some of the most amazing moments in VCT history. Sayaplayer secured a total ACS of 236 in the Pacific League, making him one of three players to do so in the event.

3) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He started off as the primary Duelist for his team but has taken the role of a flex player for his team.

f0rsakeN was known as one of the top Duelist players, but in 2023, he became Paper Rex's flex player. He played Agents like Killjoy, Harbor, Breach, and even Cypher to create a massive impact during matches. With these Agents, f0rsakeN was able to bring the same amount of firepower while providing perfect utility.

He was among the top 10 players of the VCT Pacific League and got himself an ACS of 223.4. He also secured second and third-place finishes in the Valorant Champions 2023 and VCT Masters Tokyo, respectively.

4) Foxy9

South Korean esports player Jung "Foxy9" Jae-Sung currently plays for DRX. He mostly fulfills the role of a primary Duelist but also plays as the Agents, Killjoy, and KAY/O when needed.

Foxy9 was brought in as the sixth player for DRX but slowly played more matches during the VCT Pacific League. The young rookie kept up with the best players in the region and created some highlight-worthy moments during matches. He achieved an ACS of 229.1 in the Pacific League and will be on the starting lineup for DRX in 2024.

5) Monyet

Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha is an Indonesian esports player who currently plays for the team Paper Rex. He has mainly taken on the role of Controller Agents like Omen or Astra for his team but has now switched to more aggressive Duelist Agents like Raze.

Monyet competed with Global Esports throughout 2023. He was given the role of a Controller in a team filled with the top Duelist players from the region. In this new role, Monyet decimated his opponents. He also secured a record of 39 kills on a single map on LAN and got himself a total ACS of 217.4, making him one of the top Controller players in the league.