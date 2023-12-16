Global Esports vs FURIA - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Convergence 2023 is among the many OFF//SEASON VCT events this year. The tournament will see a total of six teams from all around the world compete for a prize pool of $50,000 in Bangalore, India. It will start off with a Group Stage, and two teams will make it through to compete in the Grand Finals.

Day 3 of the event has two matches scheduled and the second one is between India's Global Esports and Brazil's FURIA.

Day 2 started off with a contest between Turkey's FUT Esports and India's True Rippers. While the latter gave it their best on the first map, Haven, the former was able to pull the Bo3 (Best-of-three) in their favor and won it 2-0. The second match saw a similar result as EMEA's Team Vitality beat Brazil's FURIA 2-0.

Global Esports vs FURIA - Which team will win this match at Valorant Convergence 2023?

Predictions

Global Esports had an underwhelming performance in VCT 2023. While the team showed great potential, they were unable to win most of their matches. This led to a major revamp of the roster for 2024 which saw the inclusion of players with international LAN experience at the highest level like Benkai and Russ to the team. Unfortunately, the former was unable to make it to this event.

FURIA started off with some strong performances and became one of the top teams in VCT Americas League. However, the team was unable to maintain this form and struggled to continue winning matches.

With a fifth-sixth place finish in the league and an early knockout in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), they were unable to qualify for any international Valorant events. For 2024, the team has brought in three new players in order to shake things up and improve their performance.

This Valorant match favors FURIA as their new roster has played together a bit longer than Global Esports. Another thing that supports this argument is how Global Esports is playing with a stand-in player.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was against Team Vitality in Valorant Convergence 2023 where they lost their Bo3 series 0-2.

FURIA's most recent match was also against Team Vitality in the same event where they lost their Bo3 series 0-2 as well.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Jayanth " skillZ " Ramesh (stand-in)

" Ramesh (stand-in) Peter "Spin" Bradford (Coach)

FURIA

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs FURIA

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channel of VCT Pacific. This series will take place on December 16, 2023, at 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm JST.

Global Esports vs FURIA on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs FURIA vs on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here Global Esports vs FURIA in Hindi: Watch here

