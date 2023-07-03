5 SummerSlam matches that could be set up on WWE RAW

SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023. This means that WWE has a month to set up new storylines, continue the ongoing stories, and create an exciting match card to sell out the entire Ford Field.

Currently, fans are banking upon the next four weeks of WWE RAW and SmackDown to show them what to expect at the premium live event in Detroit.

The promotion has raised the bar with every passing premium live event, such as WrestleMania 39, Backlash, Night of Champions, and Money in the Bank. Therefore, SummerSlam 2023 must be absolutely top-notch for WWE to finish off the summer of 2023 with a loud pop.

Here are five matches WWE can set up from the red brand for SummerSlam 2023:

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes after answering Rhodes’ call for a tag team partner at RAW after WrestleMania, the WWE Universe knew an epic rivalry was born.

Since then, The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate battled twice, with both stars scoring a victory against each other. Their first match was at Backlash 2023, where Cody Rhodes surprised Brock Lesnar with a massive win.

Brock Lesnar had an advantage during their second encounter at Night of Champions as he broke Rhodes’ arm before the bout. This didn’t slow down the former AEW star’s momentum in any shape or form. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion went on to beat Cody Rhodes easily.

With the score now 1-1, Rhodes and Lesnar are rumored to have their rubber match at SummerSlam. WWE should set up the road to the final bout on the upcoming episode of RAW and bring The Beast back to town.

In fact, Lesnar’s absence from Money in the Bank 2023 was an indication that he’d be present at SummerSlam, given the impact of the event.

#4. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther

Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank 2023 after being absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. He arrived after Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle.

When The Scotsman entered the arena, the UK crowd popped like never before. No one was sure if McIntyre would return to WWE or not following health and contract issues, but fans were hoping for it at Money in the Bank 2023, and their manifestation worked!

Gunther’s expression changed as if he’d seen a ghost. The last time he saw Drew was in the triple threat match at WrestleMania 39. But now, McIntyre was back and was a dangerous threat to The Ring General's title reign.

The Scottish Warrior laid waste to Gunther at Money in the Bank and celebrated briefly with the Intercontinental Championship belt.

While there were rumors of McIntyre turning heel at Money in the Bank 2023, it seems that The Scottish Warrior and WWE have agreed on a different plan for him.

Given the fact that he’s still a fan favorite and an absolute powerhouse, Titanland should immediately set up the path that will witness Drew McIntyre finishing the incomplete story from WrestleMania 39 at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch once made the mistake of relying on Trish Stratus for a tag team partner. Not only did The Man lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, but they also suffered a brutal attack at the hands of Stratus.

This rivalry stemmed from Stratus believing she was and is the best in the industry, while Becky Lynch is considered one of the Horsewomen of the WWE Women’s Division.

Their first singles match was at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Man was closing on defeating the Hall of Famer, but thanks to Zoey Stark's interference Stratus was able to secure the victory. Nevertheless, the rivalry continued, and around came Money in the Bank 2023.

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark competed in the Women’s MITB ladder match. During the climax, Becky had almost reached the briefcase, but IYO Sky handcuffed Lynch and Bayley to the ladder, preventing them from climbing.

The root of this handcuff is traced back to Zoey and Trish, who early on tried to handcuff Lynch to the ropes during the course of the women’s ladder match. Hence, to a certain extent, Stark and Stratus are responsible for The Man’s failure to capture the MITB briefcase.

Now, it’s the perfect opportunity to set up the next big singles match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2023. The story needs to continue on Monday Night RAW and finally end with the two eras clashing in front of the WWE Universe at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

It’s really important to be able to depend on your partner during a tag team match. Regrettably, Ronda Rousey did not have this luxury at Money in the Bank 2023.

The former tag team champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at MITB 2023 with the titles on the line. Towards the end of the match, Ronda was tagged in, but right before she took her shot, Baszler attacked Rousey from behind.

WWE Universe and Liv Morgan were shocked to their core to witness the betrayal. Baszler choked out Ronda Rousey before finally letting go and exiting the ring. The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn’t know how to process it, and Rodriguez and Morgan took advantage of the situation to become the new tag team champions.

Coming to Rousey vs. Baszler, it’s only fair to set up a singles match between them for SummerSlam 2023. It will be quite the experience to witness two of the most ruthless superstars in the women’s division tear each other into pieces.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins secured the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Since then, he’s defended the title against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor. Being a fighting champion, The Visionary will be ready to take on a new challenger.

One of the biggest pops on the road to SummerSlam would be to bring back 14-time world champion Randy Orton to take on current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The promotion can aim to set up this match on WWE RAW and have the fans be torn between the superstars since both are absolute fan favorites.

Furthermore, both The Visionary and The Viper have the power to pull off an entertaining and thrilling SummerSlam storyline considering they have very different personalities.

Seth Rollins’ cheeky laugh, enthusiastic entrances, and grooviest outfits will be the perfect match for Randy Orton’s silent aura, black outfit, and fierce eyes.

