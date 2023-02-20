5 things that could happen on WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber (February 20, 2023) 

Following a critically acclaimed and near-perfect Elimination Chamber 2023, WWE Universe's focus now shifts towards the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The show is scheduled to air live from the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, on February 20, 2023.

WWE has announced that Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Edge in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Mustafa Ali is scheduled to take on Dolph Ziggler in singles action.

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will feature the fallout from the Elimination Chamber 2023. Fans can also expect the company to start building fresh feuds for The Show of Shows.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Seth Rollins sends a message to Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Wrestle Ops



Seth Rollins v Logan Paul, which was strongly teased at the Royal Rumble and over the weeks proceeding, is 100% set in stone for #WrestleMania 39 (PWInsider) Seth Rollins v Logan Paul, which was strongly teased at the Royal Rumble and over the weeks proceeding, is 100% set in stone for #WrestleMania 39 (PWInsider)🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/92KLlfrizB

Seth Rollins faced five other WWE Superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last night. While he looked on course to prevail over his opponents to become the new United States Champion, potential interference from Logan Paul proved to be a game-changer.

The Maverick showed up during the Chamber match to attack The Visionary, costing him his bout. Given how things unfolded, fans can expect an irate Seth Rollins to address the YouTube sensation on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion could challenge Logan to a match at The Show of Shows in April on Monday night.

#4. The Judgment Day costs Edge his match

Rohan

#WWEChamber

Edge's eternal rivalry with Judgment Day can only have one more chapter, the last. That Hell in a Cell against Finn Bálor at WrestleMania. Edge's eternal rivalry with Judgment Day can only have one more chapter, the last. That Hell in a Cell against Finn Bálor at WrestleMania.#WWEChamberhttps://t.co/MHR6wbVXqn

Edge is scheduled to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may not end too well for The Rated-R Superstar as potential interference from The Judgment Day could be on the cards.

Given Edge is rumored to lock horns with Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39, The Demon King, along with The Judgment Day, could make his presence felt during the Rated-R Superstars' match.

Balor could cost Edge his match against Thoery to lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored WrestleMania match.

#3. Bray Wyatt attacks Bobby Lashley

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt send a chilling warning to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Given The All-Mighty prevailed over Lesnar, albeit via disqualification, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW could witness The Eater of Worlds launch an attack on the former United States Champion.

Wyatt could join forces with Uncle Howdy to lay waste to Lashley and lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

#2. Brock Lesnar gets suspended

Wrestlelamia.co.uk



wrestlelamia.co.uk/brock-lesnar-g… It looks like Brock Lesnar ONCE AGAIN went off script at the Elimination Chamber. It looks like Brock Lesnar ONCE AGAIN went off script at the Elimination Chamber.wrestlelamia.co.uk/brock-lesnar-g… https://t.co/eP39jXnFWf

Brock Lesnar low-blowed Bobby Lashley, handing him a win via disqualification last night at Elimination Chamber. Failing to stomach his loss, he then went on to launch an attack on The All-Mighty after the match.

Lesnar delivered multiple F5s onto Lashley before tossing the referee on the announcer's table with another F5 in an unplanned spot. However, his actions could land him in hot waters on Monday night.

Given his actions at the Elimination Chamber, The Beast could be suspended on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#1. John Cena returns

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 Yep we 100% getting Cena vs Theory at Mania twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yep we 100% getting Cena vs Theory at Mania twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QgtiUVbNLT

As mentioned earlier, Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Edge in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. While the title-changing hands seem a bit distant, Theory could be interrupted by John Cena.

Given The Cenation Leader is rumored to face Theory at The Show of Shows, Cena could return on WWE RAW to lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored match.

The former WWE Champion may interrupt Thoery's celebrations after the match to challenge him for a showdown at The Showcase of Immortals.

