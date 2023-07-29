This week SmackDown witnessed another heated confrontation between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member is in no mood for The Tribal Chief's antics ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

Additionally, LA Knight got a spot in the SummerSlam match card. Bobby Lashley has a faction in the works with some newly formed alliances.

Below is a list of a few of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

#5. Best: The Street Profits 'suiting up' during alliance with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits during a SmackDown segment

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have been spotted together in varied backstage segments for quite a while now. This led to the surge in speculation of The All Mighty creating Hurt Business 2.0. This week, the three stars were lounging backstage, and Lashley added suits to their wardrobe, a signature style of The Hurt Business.

The last time Lashley's association with MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin came to a screeching halt. This was owing to MVP betraying him to manage Omos, culminating in a behemoth of a feud.

Earlier this year, Lashley was seemingly being set up for a rivalry with Bray Wyatt before his absence. It is interesting to see the former WWE Champion putting together a new faction.

#4. Worst: Santos Escobar winning via referee stoppage

A medical official checking up on Rey Mysterio during his match

Rey Mysterio won the fatal four-way against Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Sheamus. This week he faced Santos Escobar, wherein the winner would face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

During the match, Mysterio hit a dive outside the ring, which Escobar dodged. The 39-year-old then repeated the move and fell back awkwardly, hitting his head on the mat. Medical officials ran out, and Michael Cole cited it could be a whiplash due to a concussion.

While there is no confirmation on whether the Hall of Famer's injury is legit or part of a storyline. If the latter, it deems as a weak ploy to push Santos Escobar for a title shot.

#3. Best: Announcement of SummerSlam Battle Royal featuring LA Knight

Adam Pearce informing LA Knight about the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Fans were initially taken aback when LA Knight was not announced to have any association with SummerSlam. Especially following Triple H's comments about WWE's vested interest and huge plans for the 40-year-old.

Last week, Knight lost the opportunity to get closer to winning the United States Championship. However, things improved when Adam Pearce announced the SummerSlam Battle Royal with LA Knight and Sheamus competing. Additionally, the WWE official cited that the two would clash next week on SmackDown in singles competition.

While it is refreshing to see LA Knight added to the SummerSlam match card. Hopefully, a major win is in the works. This would elevate his WWE run.

#2. Worst: Hit Row's current booking in WWE

Hit Row during their entrance

Despite an attempt at singles run by Top Dolla and B-Fab competing in the Royal Rumble, their sporadic appearances added to their inability to engage with WWE Universe.

Hit Row has seemingly been unable to gauge fans' interest since their main roster debut. The trio recently got entangled in a feud with LA Knight. The 40-year-old roasted Hit Row before defeating Ashante Adonis in a singles match that spanned barely a few minutes on SmackDown.

#1. Best: Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' confrontation on SmackDown

Jey Uso sending Roman Reigns a bold message on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's highly anticipated clash at SummerSlam has paved the way for an intense rivalry. On SmackDown, The Tribal Chief cited that Jey was responsible for derailing Jimmy's career and how his actions affected his brother. Jey responded that he did not fear Reigns and had already pinned him on several occasions and is not afraid to do it again.

Following the segment, Grayson Waller got under Jey Uso's skin backstage resulting in a match between the two. During the main event, Reigns walked out and sat ringside to witness the match as Waller gained the upper hand on Jey.

The former tag team champion won the match by pinfall however was attacked by Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns joined in, and the two worked in unison, hitting Jey with the Samoan Spike and spear simultaneously twice. With a week to go for their bout and the high stakes involved, it remains to be seen whether Jey Uso can pull another over Reigns and pin him.

